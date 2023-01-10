Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports
Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win
Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game. The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
NBC Sports
Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend, when everyone seeks any sign -- and we mean any -- of which teams will win and advance. Here's the latest one: Over the course of his 13 seasons as Seattle Seahawks coach,...
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports
LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks
Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
NBC Sports
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record in 2022. Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt during the regular season, setting a new single-season record. The previous record of 51.4 yards per punt was set by Sammy Baugh in 1940. The 2022 National Football League Record...
Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left. Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend. Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores, plus a rushing touchdown to cap the game’s opening possession, the too-short throw to Hockenson at the end his only mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
NBC Sports
Papa cites 'one weakness' that can haunt 49ers in playoffs
No NFL team has figured out how to stop the 49ers over the past 10 games, but the playoffs are a completely different beast. And as San Francisco prepares for its first postseason matchup against its divisional rival Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers radio play-by-play commentator Greg Papa noted one weakness that could end up haunting them.
Giants beat Vikings 31-24 in NFC Wild Card game
The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the NFC Wild Card Game.
