Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

UC grad strike outcome is ‘disappointing’ for many rank-and-file

Despite the new contract agreements reached following the historic six-week UC academic workers strike, many have expressed disappointment concerning the “significant concessions” that were made to reach an agreement with the university. The contract ratified by UC graduate student workers includes an increase in salary, more childcare support...
Protesters demand warming shelters in all Berkeley districts as storms continue

Protesters gathered outside Berkeley’s old city hall building on Sunday to urge the city to open more emergency warming shelters for unhoused residents as intense winter rains and an atmospheric river continue to sweep the city. Protester Aidan Hill, former vice chair of the Berkeley Homeless Commission, alleged many...
SF Symphony roars to life with ‘Jurassic Park’

On the night of Jan. 7, the sky was kind enough to hold its storm back for concertgoers making their way to Davies Symphony Hall, yet the high anticipation of a downpour mirrored the venue’s inviting whispers. Inside, the San Francisco Symphony reared its head majestically. For the second...

