Stillwater, OK

Baylor 74, Oklahoma State 58

Editor’s Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 14, 2023 | Waco, Texas | Ferrell Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-8 overall, 1-4 Big 12 | Baylor 12-5, 2-3 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Caleb Asberry – 14,...
STILLWATER, OK
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
King Day Events Include Speeches, Parades, Marches

Events scheduled in the metropolitan Oklahoma City area to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day will include speeches, parades, marches and other activities. The national holiday is Monday, Jan. 16. Activities are sponsored by the Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Coalition with the theme, “MLK: His Story, Our...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Science Museum Oklahoma hosts prom night for adults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is time to get your best outfits out of the closet for the Science Museum Oklahoma’s prom night. Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting an adults-only night at the museum on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the “SMO21: Prom,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man Arrested in New Year’s Day Deadly Shooting

Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting death of former Millwood High School quarterback, who was a college student. A spokesman for the police department said a man has been arrested in the case. J’Coal Glover was arrested on a complaint of first-degree...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Law Firm Opens Offices in City

The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

