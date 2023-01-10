Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Baylor 74, Oklahoma State 58
Editor’s Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 14, 2023 | Waco, Texas | Ferrell Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-8 overall, 1-4 Big 12 | Baylor 12-5, 2-3 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Caleb Asberry – 14,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, athletic director Chad Weiberg react to Derek Mason’s resignation
STILLWATER, Okla. — Shortly after Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday, head coach Mike Gundy and university athletic director Chad Weiberg both reacted via social media, thanking Mason for his time spent with the Cowboys. “Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Fire Department responding to nearly 100 grassfires since the start of the New Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has been busy this month battling several grassfires because of dry vegetation, warm weather and increasing winds. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has been battling almost 100 grassfires just this month. “The dry weather has definitely increased our grassfires since...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
blackchronicle.com
King Day Events Include Speeches, Parades, Marches
Events scheduled in the metropolitan Oklahoma City area to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day will include speeches, parades, marches and other activities. The national holiday is Monday, Jan. 16. Activities are sponsored by the Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Coalition with the theme, “MLK: His Story, Our...
blackchronicle.com
Science Museum Oklahoma hosts prom night for adults
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is time to get your best outfits out of the closet for the Science Museum Oklahoma’s prom night. Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting an adults-only night at the museum on Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the “SMO21: Prom,”...
blackchronicle.com
OKC family wants more charges brought on a man that allegedly caused a deadly crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is wanting charges raised to manslaughter on a driver after he allegedly killed a motorcyclist last August. Clifton Howard, 66, died while riding his motorcycle last fall. Police said Miguel Cabral, a 20-year-old driver, pulled in front of Howard, causing the crash. Cabral...
blackchronicle.com
Man Arrested in New Year’s Day Deadly Shooting
Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting death of former Millwood High School quarterback, who was a college student. A spokesman for the police department said a man has been arrested in the case. J’Coal Glover was arrested on a complaint of first-degree...
blackchronicle.com
Law Firm Opens Offices in City
The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
