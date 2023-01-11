ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Cleveland.com

Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
MASSILLON, OH
newsymom.com

Improve Your Eating Habits for 2023 With These Tips

Improve Your Eating Habits for 2023 With These Tips – If your New Year’s Resolution is healthier eating, we’ve got you covered! Our friends at the Tuscarawas County Health Department have some very do-able advice on seeing progress with healthier eating habits. Find out the tips right here on Newsymom!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

Over a Dozen New Solar Energy Projects for MWCD

New Philadelphia, OH (January 11, 2023) — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) is adding 13 solar energy projects in 2023. The solar power generated from these projects will save MWCD money on electricity bills. It will help offset approximately 73% of the energy on locations with solar. This change is predicted to lower our carbon footprint by an estimated 656 tons of CO2 emissions. This is a win-win for MWCD and the environment!
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH

