Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Assisted living residents bare it all for a good cause
Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton did it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 calendar. The calendar benefits 2023 graduating seniors of Barberton High School.
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
newsymom.com
Improve Your Eating Habits for 2023 With These Tips
Improve Your Eating Habits for 2023 With These Tips – If your New Year’s Resolution is healthier eating, we’ve got you covered! Our friends at the Tuscarawas County Health Department have some very do-able advice on seeing progress with healthier eating habits. Find out the tips right here on Newsymom!
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
newsymom.com
Over a Dozen New Solar Energy Projects for MWCD
New Philadelphia, OH (January 11, 2023) — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) is adding 13 solar energy projects in 2023. The solar power generated from these projects will save MWCD money on electricity bills. It will help offset approximately 73% of the energy on locations with solar. This change is predicted to lower our carbon footprint by an estimated 656 tons of CO2 emissions. This is a win-win for MWCD and the environment!
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Canton Twp. home on foot
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her Canton Township home on foot at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
Knox Pages
Knox County's new dog warden is ready for the job
MOUNT VERNON — Brian Biggerstaff knows a thing or two about dogs. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Biggerstaff grew up with dogs. He was able to appreciate what a man's best friend can bring into one's life.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
whbc.com
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
Comments / 0