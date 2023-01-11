A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO