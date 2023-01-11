Read full article on original website
Related
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
fox7austin.com
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
Happening Now: Local first responders work vehicle crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Local first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash at a traffic light at Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive. If you can avoid this area, please use an alternate route as crews work the scene. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them. Photo courtesy: Don Brubaker COPYRIGHT 2022...
KVUE
Suspect arrested after homicide at Pflugerville home
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at a Pflugerville house on Friday night. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane at 7:37 p.m. The 911 caller was a ride-share driver who said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
Q92
21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off
Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
Local fire crews work fire at Victoria apartments
VICTORIA, Texas- At approximately 6:54 a.m., Victoria fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Drive. Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the top floor apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. An elderly woman and her pet escaped, as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported, and the cause...
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Burglary investigation underway in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) is working to return stolen items to burglary victims. The items were found on a burglary suspect. If you were the victim of a home burglary or a car burglary over the past 40 days you can contact the PLPD. We have recovered several items from a burglary suspect. Call...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER AFTER FATAL COLLISION IN JULY
A Bellville woman now faces charges after a fatal crash in July. Austin County Jail records show 49-year-old Jill Dollar McGinty was recently charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. She had been in the Austin County Jail for an unrelated offense when she received the new charge, after information from toxicology reports was released.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors
BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted. Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design. Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
Comments / 0