Read full article on original website
Related
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
agupdate.com
Right to repair deal reached with Deere
(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
Agriculture Online
John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture
John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here
A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. "The T7 liquid...
CNET
John Deere's New Robot Planter Could Slash Fertilizer Use by 60%
As the global population soars past 8 billion people, the world faces a conundrum: There are more of us to feed, but our food needs to be grown on the same amount of land, if not less. At CES 2023, John Deere is pushing for a future in which farming relies ever more on sensors and machine learning technologies to meet those needs.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
BBC
US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment
Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
Deere gives farmers long-sought ability to repair their own tractors
US farmers will have the right to repair tractors and other agricultural equipment from John Deere without having to use the manufacturer's own parts and facilities, under an agreement the company signed Sunday with farm industry representatives.
waste360.com
Farmers Battle Microplastics in Aquatic Systems - Plastic Waste in Agriculture
From seed to soybean, farmers are aware of plastics in agricultural systems, but the perception of microplastics in irrigation is fluid, according to a new study in Science of the Total Environment. Irish researcher Clodagh King along with her team studied responses from 430 Irish farmers regarding the impact of...
swineweb.com
HPGen improves gain and feed efficiency at pig farm
Pete Matthews runs a 2,400-head, double-wide finishing pig farm in Iowa, with a daily water consumption of up to 7,200 gallons. Typically, the pigs drink 3,000 gallons of water in total per day, although on some days this amount increases to 4,000 gallons. Water is an important resource at pig...
Rice breeding breakthrough can be a solution to food shortage by feeding billions
An international team has successfully propagated a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone from seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could reduce the cost of hybrid rice seed, allowing low-income farmers around the world to access high-yielding, disease-resistant rice variants, according to the University of California, Davis. Half of...
Phys.org
Heat and drought have 'significant influence' on food security and agricultural production, new review argues
Heat and drought are the utmost limiting abiotic factors that pose a major threat to food security and agricultural production, and are exacerbated by "extreme and rapid" climate change, according to a new paper in CABI Reviews. The team of international scientists suggests that it is critical to understand the...
Space X Rocket To Help Farms In New York State
No matter how you farm, new technology can always be a benefit. Whether it is a machine to help you farm more efficiently, or a new idea that helps to improve your produce yield, finding ways to farm better is always a positive. What exactly does Space X have to...
Phys.org
Cutting costs and emissions in beef production
A research team led by the University of Queensland has developed a tool to help the global beef industry simultaneously reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions while meeting demand for meat. The team assessed the economic and emissions impacts of different cattle feeds at different locations around the globe to...
swineweb.com
Trends In Sow Farm Remodels with Integrity Builders & Supply
What are pork producers thinking about with existing sow barns? The Integrity Builders & Supply Team talks about rising trends in remodeling sow farms to continue the productivity of pork production. We also talk about our perspectives on items to consider when undertaking the challenge of constructing new or remodeling existing sow farm buildings. Some sow farm items discussed in today’s video:
Maximizing on wheat tillers
January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decis
takeitcool.com
Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production via Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
agupdate.com
Climate-smart soybean practices tested
A multi-institutional team of researchers is launching an effort to provide small and underserved farmers resources to increase soybean production. The project, “Climate Resiliency for the Farm and Market Development: Economically Viable Low-Carbon and Climate-Smart Practices for Soybean Farms,” will examine biochar treatments focused on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in soybeans.
natureworldnews.com
Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers
According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
Comments / 0