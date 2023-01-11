Read full article on original website
Live bird exhibition ban lifted in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has lifted its order canceling live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings because of highly pathogenic avian influenza. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it’s been 30 days since the USDA confirmed a new infection in domestic poultry in the state....
Michigan efforts for biofuels tax credit continue
Michigan ag groups and lawmakers plan to continue work on a biofuels tax credit in the new legislative session. A bill, introduced by Senator Kevin Daley, would have offered qualifying retailers a tax credit for every gallon of higher ethanol blends sold, including E15 and E85. Daley’s chief of staff...
A quicker way to fix fence
Proposed legislation could help Missouri livestock producers build or fix fences quicker. Representative Kent Haden from Mexico, Missouri says livestock producers are responsible for maintaining fence, but currently, they can only use up to 5 feet of a neighbor’s land to do that. “Basically, this says to build or...
Corn Marketing Program of Michigan supports farmers through research
Kristin Poley, Director of Research and Agronomy with the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan, discusses current and long-term research of the checkoff.
With Medicaid ‘Continuous Coverage’ Ending Soon, Some Kansans May Lose Access
TOPEKA, Kan. — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and...
South Dakota hog industry gets hit with respiratory virus
It’s been a tough year for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome or PRRS in South Dakota. Glenn Muller, the executive director with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, tells Brownfield some farmers had to depopulate and others are trying to vaccinate hogs to avoid respiratory problems or losing piglets.
Dairy processor grant applications due soon
The application deadline is approaching for the next round of Wisconsin’s dairy processing grant program. Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski says the budget for the grant program doubled to 400 thousand dollars annually, and grants will be awarded for projects up to 50 thousand dollars and two years in duration. Processors need 20% matching funds.
Kansas Farm Bureau, Members Receive National Honors at AFBF Convention
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) received on Sunday the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can be awarded for program and membership achievement at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 104th convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. KFB also won the New Horizon...
Kelly Creates Early Childhood Task Force with First Executive Order of Second Term
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly signed the first executive order of her second term Tuesday to establish an early childhood task force to determine how state government could better provide kids from birth to kindergarten with high quality care throughout the state. Kelly, sworn into office Monday and...
Insider Look with Farm Credit Illinois: Crop Insurance
Brownfield’s Rhiannon Branch is joined by Vice Presidents of Crop Insurance at Farm Credit Illinois, Lee Waters and Jason Rust. Listen in as the three discuss how updating your risk management plan can protect you from the unknown and provide peace of mind in these high cost times. …
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
