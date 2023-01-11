Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Syracuse is Fifth in Directors' Cup Fall Standings
The 2022 NCAA Division I National Champion Syracuse men's soccer team was one of five Orange teams to advance to the postseason last fall, leading to Syracuse's fifth-place finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup Division I Fall Standings. Men's soccer, field hockey, football and men's and women's cross country all contributed to Syracuse's Directors' Cup points. The Orange are one of eight Atlantic Coast Conference programs in the Top 20. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 each have four in the Top 20, while the SEC has two and the Big 12 has one.
Syracuse freshman Peter Carey to miss rest of season after undergoing surgical procedure on knee
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse freshman Peter Carey will miss the remainder of the season, according to SU coach Jim Boeheim. Carey, a 6-foot-11 center, recently underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee, Boeheim said following the Orange’s 82-72 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. “He won’t...
cuse.com
Orange Meet Hokies At The Dome Wednesday Night
Game Details: Wednesday, Jan. 11, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Virginia Tech Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (10-6, 3-2) welcomes Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange return home as winners of seven...
sujuiceonline.com
Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints
If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-5; Syracuse 10-6 The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia Tech and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Hokies and 'Cuse are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).
4 CNY basketball players named 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominees
The McDonald’s All-American Games have announced the nominees for the 2023 game, and four Section III players made the list. Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff, Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate, Rome Free Academy’s Amya McLeod and LaFayette’s Christian DeJoseph are among 722 girls and boys nominees.
Damien Alford Withdraws From Transfer Portal
Just one day after entering the transfer portal, Syracuse starting wide receiver Damien Alford has withdrawn a source confirmed. He is the second Orange player to withdraw after entering, joining defensive back Jeremiah Wilson. Alford had 20 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns last season. ...
Breaking: Prominent Reporter Files Lawsuit Against ESPN
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Disney and ESPN are being sued by former reporter Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber. Williams and Faber filed a joint lawsuit in Connecticut, advancing 14 causes of action. They claim ESPN denied their religious exemptions regarding the ...
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way […]
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Apartments at old car factory among $150M in new North Side projects in the works
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development group is proposing to build 56 apartments in a former Syracuse car factory built more than 100 years ago and designed by famed Syracuse architect Ward Wellington Ward. The group acquired the four-story building at 301 Wolf St. in December and has proposed building studio...
Two people taken to local hospitals after fire in Syracuse high-rise apartment building
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire in a Syracuse apartment building Thursday afternoon. Around 1:25 p.m., a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the Ross Towers apartment building at 710 Lodi Street. When crews arrived they ran into heavy smoke on...
Man reported stabbed outside Syracuse convenience store, 911 caller says
Update Thursday evening: 43-year-old dies after South Side stabbing at convenience store, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported stabbed Thursday afternoon outside a Syracuse convenience store, a 911 caller said. The caller told dispatchers around 2:52 p.m. that the man was lying outside the Stop N’...
Syracuse man charged with murder in Northside shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - The 24-year-old man shot in the leg on the Northside of Syracuse Saturday was arrested and charged for the death of Tyus Ogletree, who was shot in the chest the same night, police said. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse was arrested Monday at the Public Safety Building...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
WKTV
MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
