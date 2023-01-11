ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Syracuse is Fifth in Directors' Cup Fall Standings

The 2022 NCAA Division I National Champion Syracuse men's soccer team was one of five Orange teams to advance to the postseason last fall, leading to Syracuse's fifth-place finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup Division I Fall Standings. Men's soccer, field hockey, football and men's and women's cross country all contributed to Syracuse's Directors' Cup points. The Orange are one of eight Atlantic Coast Conference programs in the Top 20. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 each have four in the Top 20, while the SEC has two and the Big 12 has one.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Meet Hokies At The Dome Wednesday Night

Game Details: Wednesday, Jan. 11, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Virginia Tech Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (10-6, 3-2) welcomes Virginia Tech (11-5, 1-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange return home as winners of seven...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Transfers have struggled following Syracuse basketball stints

If Jim Boeheim is ever looking to persuade a young player to stay with the program, all he should have to do is point to the transfers out of Syracuse as a reason not to leave. The list of players to transfer out and find success is short, if existent at all. At the same time, Orange fans would preferred for a few players to stay, namely Kadary Richmond and Quincy Guerrier.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-5; Syracuse 10-6 The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia Tech and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Hokies and 'Cuse are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Damien Alford Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Just one day after entering the transfer portal, Syracuse starting wide receiver Damien Alford has withdrawn a source confirmed. He is the second Orange player to withdraw after entering, joining defensive back Jeremiah Wilson. Alford had 20 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns last season. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent Reporter Files Lawsuit Against ESPN

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Disney and ESPN are being sued by former reporter Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber.  Williams and Faber filed a joint lawsuit in Connecticut, advancing 14 causes of action. They claim ESPN denied their religious exemptions regarding the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse

About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.

Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy