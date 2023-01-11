Read full article on original website
HealthCentral.com
9 Steps to a Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis
Know which PsA symptoms to look for, and what to do if you experience them. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, potentially debilitating form of arthritis that can be a challenge to diagnose. There’s no quick blood test for this inflammatory disease, early signs can be tough to spot on X-rays and other imaging, and it doesn’t look the same from patient to patient. “It’s difficult to diagnose because of the wide variety of how it presents,” explains Zhanna Mikulik, M.D., a rheumatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. “It’s usually not just one symptom.” Let’s take a look at the steps that can lead you and your doctor to a PsA diagnosis.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Medical News Today
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
Medical News Today
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
reviewofoptometry.com
Diabetes, VF Damage, Sleep Apnea All Risk Factors for Fellow Eye Involvement in NAION
Diabetes, greater initial VF damage and severe sleep apnea were found to be risk factors for fellow eye involvement in NAION. Photo: Neil Miller, MD. Click image to enlarge. Nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is the second most common optic neuropathy in the over-50 population, with its incidence increasing. In this study, researchers investigated the possible risk factors for fellow eye involvement in patients with NAION. To the best of the authors’ knowledge, this is the first retrospective longitudinal cohort study about the risk factors for fellow eye involvement in NAION with relatively complete systemic and ocular follow-up information in China.
MedicalXpress
New jaw surgery concept effective in treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition in which the airway is blocked during sleep. It may cause multiple occurrences of shallow breathing (hypopnea) or a temporary pause in breathing (apnea) during sleep. If left untreated, patients with OSA may experience reduced quality of life and health problems in more serious cases.
hcplive.com
Early Urate-Lowering Treatment did not Increase Flare Severity, Duration in Patients with Gouty Arthritis
Findings support the concept of early urate-lowering therapy in patients experiencing gout flare under adequate prophylactic treatment. Early aggressive control of hyperuricemia, using probenecid 500 mg, in patients with gouty arthritis (GA), a chronic systemic disease with recurrent acute monoarthritis, did not significantly increase gout flare severity or duration, according to a study published in European Journal of Medical Research.1.
Medical News Today
Endometriosis: Cellular mapping study could lead to new treatments
Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of people who menstruate. In endometriosis, tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body, causing painful, heavy periods, abdominal and pelvic pain, and a range of other symptoms. More research is needed for this condition for which there is still no cure, diagnosis...
Healthline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Options
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the PIGA gene. This mutation causes defective hematopoietic stem cells, which develop into defective red blood cells. A part of your immune system known as the complement system breaks down the defective red blood cells prematurely. When...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Leqembi, New Treatment for Early-Stage Alzheimer’s Disease
On Friday, January 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a new drug, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi works by removing amyloid beta plaques, a protein that can accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s and that is...
hcplive.com
Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
docwirenews.com
Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications
Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
targetedonc.com
Afami-cel T-Cell Therapy Shows Early Efficacy in Synovial Sarcoma
A phase 1 trial showed efficacy of a novel T-cell therapy targeting MAGE-A4 in solid tumors, particularly synovial sarcoma. Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel), a T-cell therapy targeting melanoma-associated antigen A4 (MAGE-A4), showed efficacy and an acceptable benefit-risk profile in a phase 1 clinical trial of patients with metastatic solid tumors.1. The...
Novel artificial pancreas proves effective in type 2 diabetes treatment
Researchers from Cambridge University have tested an artificial pancreas that can be used by people with type 2 diabetes successfully. The device, powered by a Cambridge University algorithm, reduced the time patients spent with high blood sugar levels by half and increased the amount of time they spent in the glucose target range.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
NIDCR Awards Grant to Better Understand Relationship Between Oral Health and HIV Severity
The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) has awarded Tulane University in New Orleans $1.9 million to investigate the relationship between oral health status and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) severity and the impact of antiretroviral therapies (ART). The 3-year study will delve into the effect of oral diseases, such as periodontal diseases and dental caries, on the levels of HIV present, and whether ART influences these levels even when oral diseases are active. The study will be conducted at the Tulane National Primate Research Center. Click here to read more.
Psychiatric Times
Analyzing the Effects of Lithium Withdrawal on Renal Function
Data on the effects of discontinuing lithium on renal function are scarce and conflicting. A new study exploring these effects may aid in the clinical decision-making process. “Ms James” is a 58-year-old Caucasian female with a history of bipolar disorder with psychotic features and borderline intellectual function. She has been treated with clozapine 400 mg every night at bedtime and lithium 300 mg twice a day for more than 10 years, with good clinical response. Ms James has chronic kidney disease, with a current estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 47 mL/min per 1.73 m2.
infomeddnews.com
Fluidx Unveils New Embolic for Neurovascular Use
Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc., released information regarding the success of the IMPASS Embolic Device in in-vivo research related to middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolizations which can be used to treat chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH) on the surface of the brain.[i]. CSDH is a common pathology encountered that can result in...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Glaukos announces positive results for travoprost intraocular implant exchange trial, offers updates for corneal health pipeline programs
The results from an exchange trial demonstrated a second administration of travoprost intraocular implant and removal of the original implant was safe and well-tolerated, while the company also provided updates for several of its corneal health pipeline programs for the treatment of keratoconus and dry eye disease. Glaukos offers its...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Acute and Chronic Renal Failure?
Renal failure means that your kidneys aren’t working as they should. Acute renal failure is often sudden and usually reversible. Chronic renal failure means that you’ve lost kidney function over time. You want the kidneys to be at their best. They’re responsible for filtering wastes and keeping fluid...
