A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Horse died after being scared by fireworks - owner
A woman said her horse had to be put down after it was spooked by "over-the-top" fireworks let off during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Samantha Parsons, from Eaton Bray in Bedfordshire, said horse Murphy was so distressed he could not stand up. She said fireworks should not be set...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market
Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria. Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
BBC
Watch: Jeff Beck on the BBC in 1974
Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, has died at the age of 78. The British musician rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. Watch Beck perform on the BBC...
BBC
Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case
A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
BBC
William and Kate make first appearance since Harry memoir published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first public engagement since the Duke of Sussex's controversial memoirs went on sale. William and Catherine waved to well-wishers as they officially opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Prince Harry's autobiography Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in history. The book...
BBC
Jesus baptism site makeover aims to draw a million Christians in 2030
Today the River Jordan lacks its biblical proportions, but some 200,000 visitors still flock to the traditional spot for Christian baptisms in Jordan in a typical year. I watch as groups from the US and Europe take turns to dip cautiously in the narrow breadth of muddy water and photograph themselves along the reed-lined banks.
BBC
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
BBC
Chester Zoo celebrates birth of world's rarest chimpanzee
A critically endangered Western chimpanzee, which conservationists say is the "world's rarest chimpanzee", has been born at a zoo. Chester Zoo said the birth was a "small but vital boost" to the global population of the species which was "under huge threat" in the wild. The "baby boy" was in...
