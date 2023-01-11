PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a six-hour hearing, murder charges will stand against all of the defendants accused in the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High school. Yaaseen Bivins, Troy Fletcher, Zyhied Jones and Saleem Miller appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.They are charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses in the Sept. 27 deadly ambush that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and left four others injured, according to police. In August, Bivins was found guilty in a July 2020 crash that left a woman critically injured and killed her unborn child. Bivins was out on bail at the time of the Roxborough High School shooting awaiting his sentencing in that case, which is scheduled for sometime in January. Three of the gunmen seen in the security video during the Roxborough High School shooting were also allegedly captured on camera the day before in another ambush-style shooting that killed 19-year-old Tahmir Jones.Police charged Fletcher, Jones, and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne as suspects in Jones' murder.Burney-Thorne was first charged in the Roxborough High School shooting but remains on the run.

2 DAYS AGO