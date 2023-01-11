ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Rattler says he's returning to South Carolina

 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks quarterback posted his return on social medial Tuesday night. The video showed Rattler's highlights this season and ended with the words, "He's Back."

Rattler's future had been among the biggest offseason questions for South Carolina, which finished 8-5 this past season and ended the year No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 rankings.

Rattler's NFL stock rose at the end of the season as he led South Carolina to consecutive wins over No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and No. 8 Clemson, 31-30, a week later.

Rattler passed for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past year. More than a third of his passing yards came in the final three games.

After a 45-38 loss at the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, Rattler told media he'd take some time before deciding his future.

Rattler helped the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title in 2020 and was a Heisman Trophy contender at the start of the following season. However, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and transferred to the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer after the season.

Rattler's top target from this past year, Antwane “Juice” Wells, announced Monday that he was passing on the NFL for another season at South Carolina.

Wells caught 68 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns.

EASTOVER, SC
