76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? - NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
When should Joel Embiid return? | Locked On 76ers
When Should Joel Embiid return? The 76ers center has missed the past three games with what the team is calling a sore left foot.
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Pistons, still missing Duren & Stewart, hustle past Minnesota
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 135-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. BOUNCING BACK – Their situation was a long way from ideal – the Pistons played Minnesota and All-Star center Rudy Gobert minus their top three big men – but it was markedly better than 24 hours earlier. The Pistons gave up 147 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday when they played without four starters and six key rotation pieces, but they at least got Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers back for Wednesday’s visit from Minnesota. The Timberwolves, winners of four straight since squandering an 18-point lead in a New Year’s eve loss to the Pistons, pounced on the undersized Pistons to score the game’s first 10 points. But the Pistons fought back to take a 65-64 halftime lead, expanded it to 15 in the third quarter and never let Minnesota crack the door to a comeback in the fourth. Nerlens Noel, the last big man standing, had a major impact during a third quarter in which the Pistons outscored Minnesota 36-23, blocking four shots in 10 minutes. He never returned to the game after that, the Pistons getting by with Hamidou Diallo, giving up 8 inches against Rudy Gobert, as their center down the stretch. Saddiq Bey scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with 31, and Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 27 in the dominant third quarter. The Pistons shot .531 from the 3-point arc, topping their previous best of .517 at Sacramento on Nov. 20. They also came close to their season best for assists with 30 (32) and for 3-point makes (19) by hitting 17 of 32. With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-7 on the second night of a back to back. After playing 10 such sets in the season’s first 45 games, they have only four left in the remaining 37 games.
Indiana Pacers injury updates for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Kendall Brown, and TJ McConnell
The scene at the Indiana Pacers practice on Tuesday was a little different than usual. Forward Aaron Nesmith, who is having a career year with the Pacers, was in sweats instead of practice gear. On the other end of the court, big man Daniel Theis was getting some work in on the same basket as wing Chris Duarte. Theis was seen in practice attire for the first time in over a month.
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
