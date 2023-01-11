Read full article on original website
Related
waste360.com
Afresh Technologies and Albertsons Companies Implement AI-Powered Platform to Help Improve Fresh Produce Inventory and Reduce Waste Going to Landfill
SAN FRANCISCO -- Afresh Technologies, the world's leading fresh food technology company, and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today the completion of an enterprise rollout of the Afresh predictive ordering and inventory management platform. The system was implemented in more than 2,200 Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Vons and ACME. The new platform allows store teams to better order and plan fresh produce inventory, reducing food waste and achieving superior freshness in their stores.
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
waste360.com
Amcor Unveils Recycle-Ready Forming Films for Meat, Fish and Cheese
Zurich, Switzerland: Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the European launch of its new PrimeSeal™ and DairySeal™ Recycle-Ready Thermoforming Films for meat and dairy, to offer excellent packaging performance and improved circularity of packaging. Suitable for fresh and...
waste360.com
How Grocers Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Food Waste
An estimated $2 billion in financial benefits is left on the table for the nation's grocery retail sector every year, according to a study from the Pacific Coast Food Waste Commitment (PCFWC). The organization examined the use of technology to track and reduce food waste. "While some waste in supermarkets...
waste360.com
This Week in Waste: Top Stories January 9-13, 2023
As false information about the state of recycling continues to spread, industry experts are educating consumers about what is really happening to their trash. Here are this week's top stories. Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability. As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail...
Comments / 0