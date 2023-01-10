SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Our four-legged friends come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and breeds. Between golden retrievers, Bernese Mountain dogs, and pugs or corgis, there’s truly a dog out there for everyone. Of course, some dogs tend to be more aggressive or disobedient than others. Now, fascinating new pup-centric research out of Brazil reports canine aggressiveness is likely influenced both by the dog’s prior life experiences and their owner’s characteristics and lifestyle choices.

