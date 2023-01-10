Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
studyfinds.org
Blood testing for one specific protein may detect Alzheimer’s 10 years before symptoms emerge
SOLNA, Sweden — Alzheimer’s disease often progresses silently for decades before symptoms start to sneak up on older adults. This means that early detection is crucial for the quality of life of those at risk. A new Swedish study may make this easier to achieve as scientists demonstrated that a protein called GFAP could serve as a prospective biomarker for catching Alzheimer’s a decade before symptoms emerge.
studyfinds.org
Why are some dogs more aggressive? Blame the owner, study suggests
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Our four-legged friends come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and breeds. Between golden retrievers, Bernese Mountain dogs, and pugs or corgis, there’s truly a dog out there for everyone. Of course, some dogs tend to be more aggressive or disobedient than others. Now, fascinating new pup-centric research out of Brazil reports canine aggressiveness is likely influenced both by the dog’s prior life experiences and their owner’s characteristics and lifestyle choices.
studyfinds.org
Slow, but surely strong: Sloths have twice the grip strength of humans, other primates
NEW YORK — They may be incredibly cute and notoriously slow, but don’t underestimate their extraordinary strength. Sloths have a grip twice as strong as humans and other primates, a new study reveals. Researchers at the New York Institute of Technology report that, with one foot, sloths can...
studyfinds.org
Toxic toilet paper and forever chemicals discovered inside endangered killer whales
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A chemical used in the production of toilet paper, as well as additional “forever chemicals,” have been discovered in the bodies of orcas (killer whales) near Western Canada. Even worse, researchers from the University of British Columbia say the chemicals have been detected in an endangered variety of the species — southern resident killer whales.
studyfinds.org
Largest fossilized flower preserved in amber could be nearly 40 million years-old!
BERLIN, Germany — The largest-known fossilized flower preserved in amber could help scientists discover what life was like nearly 40 million years ago. New photographs reveal the 28-millimeter-wide bloom (roughly 1.1 inches) is nearly three times the size of other preserved flowers. Researchers say the ancient flower may have fallen from the ancient flowering evergreen Stewartia kowalewskii, grown in the Baltic forests of northern Europe.
studyfinds.org
Penguin parenting: Here’s why this stylish endangered species ignores its first egg, but raises its second
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — So much for picking favorites. The erect-crested penguin not only sports a wild spiky hairdo, but also has questionable parenting skills — at least from afar. Scientists reveal in a new study, this extraordinary endangered species of penguin destroys or ignores its first egg and only raises its second one.
studyfinds.org
Beetleburgers could soon reach mass production — helping to feed the world
PARIS, France — Beetleburgers could soon be helping to feed the world, according to new research. The creepy crawlers’ larvae — better known as mealworms — could act as a meat alternative to alleviate hunger worldwide. The process uses a fraction of the land and water and emits a smaller carbon footprint in comparison of traditional farming.
Comments / 0