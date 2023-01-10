Liverpool kick off 2023 with a game against rivals Manchester United away at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium. While the Reds didn’t have the most impressive return to the WSL in 2022, the eight points they’ve so far accrued has been enough to keep them in ninth place out of 12 teams. Survival was the only real concern for the team in their first season back in the highest league, but it does feel unfair that they’ve had to make it through this season with the handicap of being without their best player.

