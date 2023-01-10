Read full article on original website
Gut Feelings: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 189th Manchester Derby. This one is a highly pivotal Premier League clash as City look to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The City Collective offer their thoughts on whether the Blue side or the Red side of Manchester will be singing on Saturday evening.
Arsenal WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, FA WSL; Preview, time, TV, and 3 things to watch
Welcome to 2023, welcome back FA WSL, and welcome back to the title race. Chelsea’s first match of the year is a massive top of the table clash with second place Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium. Chelsea currently sit atop the WSL table due to Arsenal having a game in...
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Fernandes and Rashford seal comeback derby win
Manchester is red again after United came from behind to beat City 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. It was a dramatic, close-fought encounter, with late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealing a win that moves United up to third, within a single point of second-placed City.
Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week. Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.
Liverpool Women at Manchester United: Preview & Matchday
Liverpool kick off 2023 with a game against rivals Manchester United away at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium. While the Reds didn’t have the most impressive return to the WSL in 2022, the eight points they’ve so far accrued has been enough to keep them in ninth place out of 12 teams. Survival was the only real concern for the team in their first season back in the highest league, but it does feel unfair that they’ve had to make it through this season with the handicap of being without their best player.
Newcastle vs. Fulham - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
The history between Fulham and Newcastle is not even remotely close to being remarkable. Both teams have met just 76 times throughout history, and their series started all the way back in 1908. For those counting at home, it’s been 115 years since then yielding an average of less than one meeting per season between Cottagers and Magpies.
Gilly Flaherty Announces Retirement From Football
Sad news from the Solar Camp part of Liverpool FC - defender Gilly Flaherty announced her immediate retirement from professional football. Flaherty joined the Reds from West Ham over the summer to shore up their defense in the FA WSL. Having previously worked with Matt Beard at West Ham, the signing was an optimistic one, that turned into a fairly uneasy one. Flaherty retires at 31 years old and with the all time Women’s Super League appearance record, after also winning the lot with Arsenal and Chelsea.
The Opposition View: Everton vs. Southampton | Blues try to reverse current fortunes against Saints
Everton need to win like something serious, while Southampton will hope to build off of their shock upset of Manchester City midweek in the League Cup; a Blues loss could set Frank Lampard up for a very Rafa Benitez-esque final match in charge, while a win would provide some cushion for a bunch of Toffees who desperately wish to be as far away from relegation territory as humanly possible.
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
Henderson: “We’re Pretty Low On Confidence”
Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a low point for a struggling Liverpool. While results and performances this year have left much to be desired, the most recent loss was probably the worst 90 minutes the team has played in at least a decade. They created very little, allowed Brighton to completely control the ball, and never really showed any signs they could find a way to earn a result.
Manchester City Defender Mendy Not Guilty of Rape
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault but faces a retrial on one count of rape and one attempted rape. The trial at Chester Crown Court has lasted six months, with the defender pleading not guilty...
Were Manchester City Robbed In The Derby?
It’s a goal that has really split the pundits, ex-professionals and supporters alike. Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial 78th-minute equaliser in the Manchester Derby, before the architect of that goal, Marcus Rashford, hit the winner four minutes later to condemn Manchester City to defeat at Old Trafford. Rashford chased...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Badiashile to make his debut!
Chelsea are beating teams to transfer targets in the January market — looking at you, Arsenal — but will these wins translate to wins on the pitch? Unfortunately, more players will be unavailable after the loss against Fulham. We really are living in dark times. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE...
On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse
Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
WATCH: Kalidou Koulibaly puts Chelsea back level against Fulham, 1-1!
Lewis Hall wins a foul from a great position for Chelsea and Mason Mount, and the English midfielder tries his luck directly at the goal. While he hits the post with his shot, the ball still lands on Kalidou Koulibaly’s feet who only has the job of pushing the ball into the back of the net to put Chelsea back level against Fulham at Craven Cottage. 1-1!
Rumor: Tottenham target Leandro Trossard falling out of favor at Brighton
The January transfer window is always interesting for clubs. Not only because it's a 30-day period to figure out who can help make a squad better, but to negotiate with a club in the same league is seemingly tricky. However, over at Brighton & Hove Albion, Belgium’s Leandro Trossard is...
Shakhtar Donetsk, Chelsea confirm agreement ‘very close’ for Mykhaylo Mudryk
UPDATE: Chelsea have confirmed the same now as well. “Close”. I guess we do this now. Chelsea seem to have gazumped Arsenal rather hilariously for the signature of 22-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk, who’s on his way to London to wear blue rather than red. After setting Twitter afire...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Defeat To Brighton
The score doesn’t matter. Brighton win 3-0. The manager goes to the away end and prays for forgiveness after the full-time whistle. Liverpool have just suffered, perhaps, the most embarrassing defeat since Jurgen Klopp took over. There have been worse beats and more shocking ones, but there haven’t been more predictable ones. Just about everyone in the world saw this result coming, including the man in charge. That could be why he’s in front of the away end pleading with the fans at the end.
Has Antonio Conte had his brain scrambled? But in a good way?
In March 1988, syndicated cartoonist Berke Breathed took one of his major characters from his wildly-popular American comic strip Bloom County and completely changed his personality. Steve Dallas, an irascible, misogynistic, athiest ladies man and all-around scumbag, was in one strip kidnapped by aliens and had his brain and personality completely inverted.
