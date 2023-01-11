Read full article on original website
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
netflixjunkie.com
Following Prince William’s Extramarital Affair Rumors, Kate Middleton Spotted Without Engagement Ring
Prince William and Kate Middleton tried to make a statement following Prince Harry’s memoir release by visiting Liverpool. In their first outing after the bombshell book to inaugurate the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave out happy vibes. However, the quick tour became famous for all the wrong reasons. The absence of the £400,000 engagement ring from Middleton’s finger gave birth to a lot of controversies and speculations.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore
Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
