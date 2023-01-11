Prep roundup: Balanced effort leads Central Valley girls over U-Hi; Maverick Sanders paces Mt. Spokane boys

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane wrestling shuts out Gonzaga Prep; Central Valley wins on last match
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 83, Gonzaga Prep 0: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats (6-0) shut out the Bullpups (1-5). Gabriel Singley (152), Matthew Cong (160) and...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga comes up again in clutch time, beating BYU 75-74 on game-winning 3 from Julian Strawther
PROVO, Utah – Chalk up another one for the clutch-time Zags. After watching Rasir Bolton and Nolan Hickman hit crucial shots in the waning moments of games last week in the Bay Area, junior wing Julian Strawther decided it was his turn on Thursday against BYU. Strawther, who’d made...
KHQ Right Now
'I loved it:' Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs watches Julian Strawther hit game-winner vs. BYU
PROVO, Utah – Jalen Suggs has had his eye on the Gonzaga-BYU game for a long time after scanning Orlando’s schedule and realizing it was the day before his Magic faced Utah in Salt Lake City. Suggs watched intently Thursday from the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench with...
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
KHQ Right Now
Community members reflect on what High Drive Bluff means to them as land goes up for auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane's South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community. Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at 5600 South...
KHQ Right Now
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif's Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d'Alene. Brandon is 6-feet,...
KHQ Right Now
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for possible...
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County...
KHQ Right Now
'I'm $28,000 short': Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one was...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane stabbing suspect flees, victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspected in a north Spokane stabbing is on the loose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, where they didn't find the victim nor the suspect.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroine and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
KHQ Right Now
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council considers mobile surveillance camera pilot program for law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program. The catch? It is not cheap. Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison
A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
Comments / 0