Spokane, WA

Prep roundup: Balanced effort leads Central Valley girls over U-Hi; Maverick Sanders paces Mt. Spokane boys

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane County...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley burglar caught in the act, arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was caught attempting to burgle a Spokane Valley business and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy responded to an early morning burglary alarm on Jan. 6 at Déjà Vu on Sprague Ave. and found the front door had been smashed and frame damaged.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Spokane man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, after Montana Highway Patrol troopers found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls. 34-year-old Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KHQ Right Now

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2021 road-rage killing of a 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. 30-year-old Richard S. Hough told NonStop local he believed the victim, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, reached for a knife, but court documents say he told police on scene he did not see one.
SPOKANE, WA

