Fears of a collapse forcing closure of major road in Mount Vernon
At street level, you can't see much of the problem, although the crumbling concrete gives a hint. But in a garage underneath Third Street in Mount Vernon, you can see beams supporting the road are falling apart, CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of raging flood waters near home as Montecito evacuated during storm
As powerful storms wreak havoc in California, Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the affluent town of Montecito, posted a video of raging floodwaters near her house, pleading with people to "be nicer to Mother Nature." Montecito is currently under an evacuation order, but DeGeneres said in the caption of the...
At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there...
Why California can't use floodwaters to end historic drought crisis
CBS News' Lana Zak discussed why the record-breaking amount of rain that's drenched California won't end the state's ongoing drought.
New Jersey man missing in South Florida, car found abandoned
Trish Christakis reports Leo Moreno told his wife Sunday he was going out for a drive. He never returned.
Ana Walshe case: What we know about the missing Massachusetts mom
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Massachusetts, has been missing since sometime after having dinner with her husband and a friend on New Year's Eve. The case has been under investigation for over a week. Searches for Walshe have been unsuccessful, even as the investigation fanned out from...
Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
The suspect in the University of Idaho killings will appear in court for a status hearing Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of felony burglary. Lilia Luciano spoke to two of his neighbors near Washington State University, where he was a graduate student.
Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
Man who killed elderly couple in 2003 is executed in Oklahoma: "My conscience is clear"
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. local time.
Texas set to execute former cop for hiring 2 people to kill his wife during custody battle nearly 30 years ago
A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
