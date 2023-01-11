ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hills, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

More than 700 runners brave cold in Running of the Squares 5K

A returning competitor and a brand-new participant raced to the finish line Saturday morning at the Lake Sumter Landing edition of the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages. A total of 721 runners stood poised at the starting line of the race at 8 a.m. Among those braving...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
THE VILLAGES, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages releases information about trash pickup over MLK holiday

The Villages District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
LONGWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood

Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood. Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies. Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Mario Joseph Ragusa

It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old. Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy