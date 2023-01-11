Read full article on original website
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Bald Eagle In Clear Skies Above Briarwood Executive Golf Course
This bald eagle was soaring through a beautiful clear blue sky at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square
I go to Spanish springs square to hear bands. I pay the monthly fee to live here. I think half of the people there do not. What I find offensive is that they say no seat saving. Period. You have all these people with water bottles in a seat while...
More than 700 runners brave cold in Running of the Squares 5K
A returning competitor and a brand-new participant raced to the finish line Saturday morning at the Lake Sumter Landing edition of the Running of the Squares 5K in The Villages. A total of 721 runners stood poised at the starting line of the race at 8 a.m. Among those braving...
District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday
The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
Leesburg officials hope to convert homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing
Leesburg commissioners are hoping to convert a homeless camp to Habitat for Humanity housing. In an unanimous vote Monday night, commissioners agreed to waive $42,000 in code enforcement fines owed on property located on Penn Street, south of Griffin Road and west of the commercial district on U.S. Hwy. 27.
‘We would lose our vision:’ Merritt Island Dairy Queen to close after 50+ years
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – After more than 50 years, a Merritt Island Dairy Queen is set to close its doors for good this February. According to the store, located at 265 N. Courtenay Parkway, it had been in business since 1965, and had come under Mike and Deb Gentile’s ownership in 1994.
The Villages releases information about trash pickup over MLK holiday
The Villages District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
Large pile of trash concerns residents at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in an Orange County apartment complex said they live near a massive pile of filth. The trash at the Cherry Oaks Apartments is overflowing into the parking lot. And there is a smell in the air. Residents said they are frustrated that the...
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
Pet adoption in Orlando: Check out these dogs and cats looking for forever homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎
Eatonville residents speak out against sale of land where oldest Black school used to stand
The site of the first school for Black children in Central Florida is up for grabs as Orange County Public Schools prepares to close the deal to sell the 100 acres of land on which it once stood in March. Some residents want the town of Eatonville to regain ownership...
Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood
Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood. Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies. Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the...
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Mario Joseph Ragusa
It is with deep sadness and disbelief, we announce the sudden passing of Mario Joseph Ragusa on January 6, 2023 at his winter home in The Villages, Florida. He was 75 years old. Born in Grammichele, Sicily, July 6th 1947, to the late Marion and Joseph Ragusa, he later immigrated...
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
