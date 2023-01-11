Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision
Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson makes major change to coaching staff
After a somewhat disappointing season, the Clemson Tigers are making a significant change to their coaching staff. Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, according to Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. Streeter had just completed his first season in the role. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired, https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR has learned. More coming on... The post Clemson makes major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
theScore
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
South Carolina's Chance To Become a Threat in SEC East
South Carolina's football program is gearing up to become a strong challenger in the SEC East for years to come.
Pros, cons of Spencer Rattler not entering NFL draft, returning to South Carolina football
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to play for the Gamecocks in 2023, a huge victory for the program's rise under coach Shane Beamer. In his first year at South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC), the Oklahoma transfer passed for 3,026 yards...
theScore
Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
theScore
Bears GM backs Fields, would need to be 'blown away' to take QB 1st overall
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that he'd have to be "absolutely blown away" to take a quarterback with the first overall selection. Justin Fields, selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by former GM Ryan Pace, was Chicago's starter this year when healthy. "Yeah, we had...
theScore
Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the AFC?
Like the NFC, the AFC half of Wild Card Weekend has three rematches from the regular season. However, there's very little to take away from the previous matchups because of various quarterback injuries from either the past or upcoming games. We'd expect the spreads and totals to be bet into...
Former NFL star twins open new distillery in Miami
Twin brothers and retired NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have opened a new distillery in Allapattah. Driving the news: Tropical Distillers, at 2141 N.W. 10th Ave., is an 8,000-square-foot space with a pink tasting room, a 30-seat cocktail bar and a gift shop. The facility, which opened this month,...
theScore
Georgia's Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter declared for the 2023 NFL Draft hours after his team earned a second straight national championship with a blowout win over TCU on Monday. Carter is widely projected to be a top-five pick in April and is a contender to go first overall to the...
