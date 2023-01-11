ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision

Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season. The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces... The post Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Clemson makes major change to coaching staff

After a somewhat disappointing season, the Clemson Tigers are making a significant change to their coaching staff. Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, according to Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. Streeter had just completed his first season in the role. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired, https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR has learned. More coming on... The post Clemson makes major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
theScore

NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theScore

Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the AFC?

Like the NFC, the AFC half of Wild Card Weekend has three rematches from the regular season. However, there's very little to take away from the previous matchups because of various quarterback injuries from either the past or upcoming games. We'd expect the spreads and totals to be bet into...
Axios

Former NFL star twins open new distillery in Miami

Twin brothers and retired NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have opened a new distillery in Allapattah. Driving the news: Tropical Distillers, at 2141 N.W. 10th Ave., is an 8,000-square-foot space with a pink tasting room, a 30-seat cocktail bar and a gift shop. The facility, which opened this month,...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Georgia's Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter declared for the 2023 NFL Draft hours after his team earned a second straight national championship with a blowout win over TCU on Monday. Carter is widely projected to be a top-five pick in April and is a contender to go first overall to the...
ATHENS, GA

