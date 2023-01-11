Read full article on original website
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
New Frank Zappa Live Set Captures Unreleased, Blistering 1980 Concerts
A pair of unreleased Frank Zappa concerts from 1980 — highlighting shows from a tiny New York club and a packed German arena — will feature on the latest archival release excavated from the Zappa family vaults. Zappa ’80: Mudd Club/Munich, out March 3, boasts two complete shows from the guitar god’s short-lived five-piece lineup, gigs that followed a torrid 1979 that saw Zappa release both Sheik Yerbouti and his three-act Joe’s Garage. The first show in the 3CD set showcases Zappa and company’s May 8, 1980 gig at New York City’s 240-capacity Mudd Club, a concert that he sandwiched between...
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
George Harrison Said American Recording Studios Were Always Ahead of The Beatles Technologically, but They Didn’t Really Care
George Harrison claimed American recording studios were always ahead of The Beatles technologically. However, the band didn't exactly care.
As Foo Fighters Announce Their Return to Touring, Who Might Play Drums?
As rumored, the Foo Fighters, who suffered the agonizing loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, will be hitting the road this spring: the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals in May and the Bonnaroo Festival in June were announced on Tuesday, and more dates are likely to follow. But the big question remains: Who will be playing drums?
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said The Beatles’ Sound Wasn’t Unique
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said The Beatles' sound wouldn't be the same without American musicians, American sailors, and American GIs.
How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies
When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
The Connection Between Paul McCartney’s Wings and Pink Floyd That Had Nothing to Do With Music
One non-musical thread connected Paul McCartney’s band Wings to Pink Floyd in the 1970s.
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
The 1 Monkees Album That’s ‘the Sound of Liberty Itself’ Says Producer
This one The Monkees album is 'the sound of liberty itself' said the band's producer Chip Douglas, speaking of the group's third LP 'Headquarters.'
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
‘None of Us’ in Skid Row Want to Reunite With Sebastian Bach, Says Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo
It's a new year and if 2023 is anything like 2022, it's going to be full of more reunions, just don't count on Skid Row getting back together with classic singer Sebastian Bach anytime soon. And happiness is a big factor. "It's not even a part of any sort of...
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
'The First Couple of Pop and Soul' in their own words
When Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. took the stage last month at the Tilles Center concert hall at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, the husband-and-wife performers sported matching colors with sequins, frequently put their arms around each other, and reminisced about their 50-plus years of performing together — both in the supergroup the 5th Dimension and as a vocal duo. The couple received much applause for their smooth renditions of 5th Dimension hits from the ‘60s “Up, Up, and Away” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” as well as for newer material from their 2021 album Blackbird.
Margo Price: Strays review – a magic mushroom-fuelled trip that packs a lyrical gut-punch
The Nashville star brilliantly rattles through country, psych and Patti Smith-style poetic rock’n’roll on a fourth album that creates a feeling of wild landscapes
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard releases indie song Pieces Of Gold from new A24 film
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard shares indie song Pieces Of Gold as his character Ziggy Katz from forthcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving The World
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
Gracie Abrams Announces Baggage-Dropping Debut Album ‘Good Riddance’: ‘It Allowed Me to Let Go’
Leaving the past behind her is the skill Gracie Abrams is hoping to master on Good Riddance, her forthcoming debut album set for release on Feb. 24. The highly-anticipated record will be preceded by a single, out Friday, Jan. 13, that asks a question essential to the process of moving on: “Where do we go now?” Across scattered releases and concise EPs, like 2020’s minor and 2021’s This Is What It Feels Like, the 23-year-old singer and songwriter has packaged snapshots of the coming-of-age experience into song with masterful precision. At the close of 2022, Abrams shared her second release...
