REGAL DEMEANOR: Brigitte Niedermair’s spring advertising campaign for Dior was once again informed by historic portraits, but this time reimagined for the digital age. The photographer took her cue from fellow Italian Catherine de’ Medici, the 16th-century queen who inspired the collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which combined historical elements such as lampshade hoop skirts and elasticated corsets with athletic styles, including cargo pants and bra tops. More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoDior Pre-Fall 2023 PreviewFront Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023 In contrast to the moody lighting of her fall...

