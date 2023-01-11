ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andersen’s return boosts Carolina to 6-2 win over Blue Jackets

Coming off of a four-game losing streak, the Carolina Hurricanes picked up their first win since Jan. 1 with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jays on Thursday, Jan. 12. The game marked head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s 200th win, making him the third-quickest NHL coach to hit the milestone.
