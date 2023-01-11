ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 4

Related
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
TORRINGTON, CT
fox5ny.com

$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut

NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy