Read full article on original website
Related
New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.
The new law would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m. two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Eager customers line up for marijuana as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Nine medical marijuana operators in CT took the steps needed to expand their businesses to recreational, and seven were open Tuesday.
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
fox5ny.com
$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut
NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Comments / 4