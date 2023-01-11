Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair announces new CEO
DES MOINES, Iowa — The great Iowa State Fair is under new leadership. Jeremy Parsons is taking helm as the new CEO. Parsons previously served as director of the Clay County Fair. He succeeds Gary Slater, who retired back in October. Slater was CEO of the Fair for 21...
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
KCCI.com
ISU scientists unveil plan to save monarch butterflies
AMES, Iowa — Scientists at Iowa State University say they have a plan to save monarch butterflies. In the last two decades, the population of monarch butterflies has decreased by 80%. Extinction could be just around the corner. That’s bad news for Iowa State University butterfly expert Dr. John...
KCCI.com
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
KCCI.com
Alleman's annexation denied amid efforts to slow Ankeny's growth
ALLEMAN, Iowa — Iowa regulators are rejecting one town's effort to stop its much bigger neighbor from growing. The City Development board denied Alleman's request to annex more than 1,700 acres of land. The move would have kept nearby Ankeny from encroaching on its borders. Alleman's mayor says the...
KCCI.com
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home
ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
KCCI.com
Quiet end to the week, mild by the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — A chilly day compared to the 40s and 50s we saw earlier in the week! A chilly night tonight and tomorrow will be just as cool- average like temperatures are back tomorrow. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Some sun should try to make its way...
KCCI.com
Mild and nice weekend ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures tomorrow climb back up into the middle 40s and we should see mostly sunny skies. It looks to be a beautiful start to the weekend and with temperatures warming further, the end of the weekend is looking nice too with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday with breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies.
KCCI.com
Ankeny resources highlighted for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ANKENY, Iowa — Events all across the city are honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this weekend. In Ankeny, this is the second year in a row, they've hosted a donation drive. The First United Methodist Church on Walnut Street hosted it this year on Saturday. "I feel like...
KCCI.com
One person dead after crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue in Des Moines. Des Moines police say that shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of the crash. Police say that an Iowa...
KCCI.com
Family who saw abandoned dog at Des Moines airport has adopted her
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family that saw a dog at the Des Moines Airport the dayshe was abandoned has decided to adopt her. Allie is the name of the dog who was left at the airport in December. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa took her under their...
KCCI.com
Students' quick thinking helped school bus driver during medical episode
LAKE CITY, Iowa — Quick-thinking siblings helped a school bus driver suffering from a minor stroke Wednesday, as nearly a dozen students were on the bus near Lake City. Bill Hungate had driven the route for about ten years, and as he suffered a medical emergency, a brother and sister recognized the problem and stepped in to help.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with murder in south side motel death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old man who wasfound dead at a south side motel. Police have charged 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens with the crime. Evidence shows Boens shot the victim, causing the man's death. Police...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
KCCI.com
45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
KCCI.com
2 charged after harassment of elderly couple
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made two arrests in connection to a case of ongoing harassment of an elderly couple. Police say the couple was harassed on more than one occasion during late-night hours. Fireworks were launched at their home resulting in over $1,000 in damages, police reported.
