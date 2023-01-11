ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ETOnline.com

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show

Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Vogue

Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet

Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Variety

Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
TODAY.com

Fabulous in their 60s, these Golden Globe winners are redefining aging

Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge — all women who are 60 or older — had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards. Each star won in her category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a striking development in an industry where major roles for older women are scarce and aging isn’t exactly celebrated.
Black Enterprise

Original ‘Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Hurt’ About Not Being Included In the Remake

The iconic star Sheryl Lee Ralph has never been one to mince words when it comes to how she feels. In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, the Emmy-winning actress revealed that she was ‘hurt’ not being included in the 2006 remake of ‘Dreamgirls.’ Ralph was one of the original Dreamgirls for the 1981 original production, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday.
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes to ‘Shut Up’ After Trying to Cut Her Speech Short: ‘I Can Beat You Up’

Nobody is going to play off Michelle Yeoh. The actor, who won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short. “I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.” Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, for playing many iterations of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s zany multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The recognition wasn’t lost on Yeoh, whose decades-long career in Hollywood began with 1997’s...
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
