Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
“Abbott Elementary” Star Tyler James Williams Doesn’t Want Janine And Gregory’s Romance To Follow Typical Sitcom Tropes
Williams addressed the fate of one of TV’s biggest “will they won’t they” couples to BuzzFeed News after his Golden Globes win.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ABC News
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
BET
Tyler James Williams Wins 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series' Golden Globe for 'Abbott Elementary'
Tyler James Williams was all smiles when he accepted his Golden Globe Award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series," on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Williams won the award for his portrayal of Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary. Williams,...
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie
Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
TODAY.com
Fabulous in their 60s, these Golden Globe winners are redefining aging
Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge — all women who are 60 or older — had a big night at the Golden Globe Awards. Each star won in her category on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a striking development in an industry where major roles for older women are scarce and aging isn’t exactly celebrated.
Original ‘Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Hurt’ About Not Being Included In the Remake
The iconic star Sheryl Lee Ralph has never been one to mince words when it comes to how she feels. In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, the Emmy-winning actress revealed that she was ‘hurt’ not being included in the 2006 remake of ‘Dreamgirls.’ Ralph was one of the original Dreamgirls for the 1981 original production, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday.
Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes to ‘Shut Up’ After Trying to Cut Her Speech Short: ‘I Can Beat You Up’
Nobody is going to play off Michelle Yeoh. The actor, who won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short. “I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.” Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, for playing many iterations of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s zany multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The recognition wasn’t lost on Yeoh, whose decades-long career in Hollywood began with 1997’s...
Popculture
R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
Gregory’s Dad on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Shows Quinta Brunson Heard Us Loud and Clear
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary. When ABC renewed Abbott Elementary for a second season after a stellar Season 1, Quinta Brunson knew how she would expand her characters’ stories. The actor and writer chose to dive into the Abbott staff’s personal lives to see how it affects their professional ones.
