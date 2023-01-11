Kathy Westley went to become our angel when she passed away peacefully alongside her family on Sunday, Jan 8th. She was born on April 8, 1949 and spent her childhood on the banks of the Colorado River next to the big pines just east of the No Name Tunnel. She and her amazing sister Debbie spent many hours competing with their 4H animals and working on their many 4H projects. Both Debbie and Kathy were great horsewomen who followed in their mother and father’s footsteps continuing to help 4H grow in our valley. Kathy graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1967 and always remained close friends with many classmates. She and her family had a very long history with the Hot Springs pool. They spent nearly every day at the pool making lifelong memories that are now passed on through generations. Kathy met the love of her life, Craig Westley, and they had a long and healthy marriage enjoying many adventures with rodeo, family Flat Tops cabin trips, and raising their son, Jess. Kathy was a wonderful mother, and she showed her motherly love to all of us who were so blessed to have her in our lives. She was a Godly woman and very strong in her Faith – she was a big part of Christian Womans Club, PEO, and the longtime host of a Bible Study group that she started in 2001. She was a prayer warrior, and she was used by our Lord to look over and protect many of us who so deeply needed someone like Kathy. She went on to join a partnership of women who started the Property Shop. Kathy had great success in her career through hard work, generosity, kindness, and the continued unwavering support of her work family – which included her Niece, Jennifer VanDyke. Kathy and Jennifer partnered to help each other over the past several years – and both so grateful and lucky to have each other to navigate the trying times of work and life. Kathy cherished the time spent with her daughter in law, Taylor – she loved Taylor so much and their time spent together will be certainly missed. Kathy was a well-respected mentor and helper to many of us – and she was very intelligent and an amazing writer. She was the one who we all asked for help when all else failed. Kathy’s biggest joy later in life was to travel with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren Colton and Chase – as well as to travel and spend time with her sister-in-law, Raelyn- she enjoyed this very much. She fought hard and that never quit spirit will live on in all of us. We are all so blessed and thankful for Kathy to have been a part of all of our lives!

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO