This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
petapixel.com
Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice
A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
ancientpages.com
Kadıkalesi Castle Ancient Ruins: Female Skeleton Unearthed At An Archaeological Dig
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Kadikalesi Castle is situated on a low mound, in the town of Sogucak, in the province of Aydin in Turkey. The mound, on which the castle was built, was in the area, constantly inhabited since the Early Bronze Age. Kadi Castle/Ancient City Anaia. Kadıkalesi/Anaia Tumulus...
Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers
"Someone is having a spa day," one commenter wrote.
‘Almost at war’: shipwreck hunters battle it out for sunken treasure
Questions of ownership – and whether shipwrecks are being explored or plundered – are causing deep divides among the people who dedicate their lives to unearthing the ocean’s hidden loot
Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH
Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows. When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Hulk’ — The Biggest Pit Bull Ever Recorded
While many see pit bulls as aggressive and threatening, these dogs are usually very gentle and affectionate given the right breeding and training circumstances. Pit bulls are loved by owners across the world, and it’s easy to see why. These playful and joyous creatures bring a smile to everyone that encounters them. However, it is understandable why people might be skeptical of the breed at first. Many pit bulls are massive, formidable-looking dogs. In fact, some pit bulls have weighed well over 150 pounds, gaining them national attention. Discover the pit bull that weighs just under 174 pounds!
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
This $4.5 Million Log Cabin on Washington’s Orcas Island Is Like Living Inside a Storybook
Looking to go off-grid? Here’s one solution: a luxe log cabin in the remote woodlands of Washington’s San Juan Islands. This Pacific Northwest archipelago has all the makings of a secluded, nautical retreat and now a pine-clad compound is up for grabs for $4.5 million. The property is nestled amongst 16 acres of forested land and perched high atop a rock formation on Orcas Island—the largest of the San Juans. (It’s also where Oprah used to live.) The lodge-style residence spans over 3,300 square feet and offers up three bedrooms, plus views of the picturesque Salish Sea. Who knows? Maybe you’ll...
WATCH: Cactus Buck Filmed With Bizarre Growth That Looks Like Its Antlers Sprung a Leak
And by “sprung a leak,” we mean a leak of that lovely black bile so often seen on cactus buck alongside their insane antlers. As common as deer are to us Americans, they’re often responsible for some of our most beloved and beautiful wildlife sightings. Few things rival spotting a majestic buck with a kingly rack out in the wilds, or seeing twin fawns play with their mother in a meadow. But nature gotta nature, and some deer aren’t so fortunate as to live their lives as a beautiful manifestation of nature itself.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lion Battle a Pack of Wild Dogs and Show Why It’s the King of the Jungle
Watch a Lion Battle a Pack of Wild Dogs and Show Why It’s the King of the Jungle. This is a poignant scene that captures what are probably the final months of this magnificent lioness’ life. We learn from the video notes that she is called Verity and that she is already 15 years old. The life expectancy for a lioness in the wild is 15-16 years old although male lions only live for 8-10 years. Therefore, she would not be expected to live that much longer. Lionesses in captivity, however, can live for over 20 years and some have even reached 25 years.
msn.com
9 longest living cat breeds
Slide 1 of 10: You’ll want to get to know the longest living cat breeds if you’re looking for a long-term companion. Domestic cats can live up to 20 years, but your average house cat only lives for around 12-14 years. This is, of course, dependent on a number of factors including their diet, the healthcare they receive, and their environment. Indoor and neutered cats tend to live longer, for example. But if you feed them good-quality food, make sure they get enough exercise and receive their vaccinations, as well as regular health checks, your kitty is sure to be around to keep you company for longer. By Zara Gaspar.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River
Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
Woman Finds Tree Covered in Star Jelly and Here’s Why It’s Miraculous
Science still can't explain this strange phenomenon.
