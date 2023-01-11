Read full article on original website
Angel
3d ago
It's going on in USA as well there is a program LHEAP that helps low income Americans have heat for the winter .Glad to see that England has a similar program for their people .
Reply
3
Maestro
3d ago
It's nice they got a bath. Millions of children don't get that luxury.
Reply
8
Related
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
People are ‘scared to look’ in their sinks after seeing disturbing cleaning hack
Many of us pride ourselves on keeping large parts of our home nice and tidy - chores such as running the hoover around and washing up come as second nature. But there are some parts of the house a lot of us do not pay as much attention to when it comes to cleaning.
BBC
More owners give up pets amid cost of living crisis
An animal rescue charity has appealed for fosterers and donations as it said mounting financial pressures meant more people were giving up their pets. Helping Cats and Dogs in Basingstoke said the centre used to take in seven to 10 animals a week. "We're now seeing that on a daily...
Consumer Reports.org
Is an 18-Inch Dishwasher Right for You and Your Kitchen?
If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.
Millions in Britain are choosing between heating and eating. It’s not too late to help them
Just over a month ago, we launched the Guardian and Observer’s annual charity appeal in a mood of rage and despair. How could it be, I wrote, that in one of the world’s wealthiest countries, millions of people were forced to skip meals because they couldn’t afford food, or were sitting freezing at home because they were too scared to switch the heating on.
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Woman Sneaks Out of Restaurant After In-Laws Demand She Foot Entire Bill Using Her Inheritance
Going out to dinner with a large group can be a little awkward when it comes time to pay the bill. Usually, someone will step up and foot the entire bill, or everyone will split it evenly. Sharing her story on Reddit, one woman became enraged after her husband's family...
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
Babysitter Walks Out on 5-Year-Old Diabetic Child After Realizing She Was Lied To
Are certain medical conditions too much for a babysitter?. Photo byPhoto by Zahra Amiri on UnsplashonUnsplash. All young people will remember the first job they ever had, and for most of them, their first job will be babysitting kids of their loved ones, or those in their neighborhood.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
Single mother's bank account drained after 7-year-old spends $897 on game app
A single mom is fighting to get her money back before Christmas after her 7-year-old spent $897 on Roblox.
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?
There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower
A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
A Woman Skipped Family Christmas Because She Couldn't Sleep With Her BF & Reactions Are Split
Christmas simply isn't Christmas unless you're having arguing with your family over petty BS, right?. One Redditor has ignited a fierce debate on the platform with her all-too-relatable dilemma, and it's all over sleeping arrangements at her parents' home. The anonymous Redditor, who says she's a 27-year-old woman, turned to...
Comments / 8