North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
North Platte Telegraph
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
North Platte Telegraph
25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class
From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Offensive tackle Walter Rouse drops Nebraska, flips to Oklahoma
LINCOLN - The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away - sometimes with the same player in the span of three days. Walter Rouse, the Stanford offensive tackle who committed to Nebraska on Wednesday, flipped to Oklahoma by Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder said this week that NU would "shock the world" in 2023. By the weekend, he'd pulled a shocker himself.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
North Platte Telegraph
In program with rich history, Nebraska wrestler Labriola eyes a Husker first
The Nebraska wrestling room is filled with historical reminders of the program's 100-win club, All-Americans and, of course, national title winners. When Nebraska's 174-pounder Mikey Labriola’s story comes to a close, he may have a category of his own. With four All-American honors under his belt, Labriola could be...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, eighteen; White Balls: nine, fifteen) (three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2. (thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
North Platte Telegraph
As the Big Ten brims with talent, NU women eager for shot at league-leading Ohio State
Is women’s basketball in the Big Ten Conference really good this season?. That question may not be fully answered until the NCAA Tournament is over, but the league is off to a strong start with its national recognition. The Big Ten currently leads all conferences with six ranked teams,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend
Nebraska’s push into the transfer portal isn’t over yet. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles. NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter
Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (nine, five, three) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
North Platte Telegraph
Shoulder injury sidelines Juwan Gary for Nebraska's game at Purdue
LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will miss Friday night's game at No. 1 Purdue with an injured shoulder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday. Gary left the Huskers' 76-50 loss to Illinois in the second half. He's averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. "We're going...
North Platte Telegraph
Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue
Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
North Platte Telegraph
Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
North Platte Telegraph
Ep. 71 The Showdown: Changing of the guard
Amie Just and Sam McKewon share impressions of Matt Rhule's hires for offensive and defensive coordinators, what's next for new Huskers track and field head coach Justin St. Clair and the latest on the hardcourt. Tags. Huskerextra.com. Friday was the first day coaches could visit 2024 prospects, and the Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
True believers: Evan Cooper, E.J. Barthel and why they’ll follow Matt Rhule anywhere
LINCOLN — Evan Cooper says there’s no manual. No Rhulebook. To listen to Nebraska’s new defensive backs coach — or any Matt Rhule assistant — you almost suspect there has be, so aligned they are in using words like, well, alignment. Or how they discuss recruiting, development, culture, anything.
