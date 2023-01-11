Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO