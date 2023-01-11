Read full article on original website
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget
Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
Senator says proposed Calif. budget cuts could cause ‘death spiral’ for transportation agencies
KCBS Radio news anchors Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart spoke with Scott Wiener, state senator from San Francisco, about a proposal that could impact funding for public transit in California.
Newsom, Congress push Biden to declare a major disaster in California following storms
If Santa Cruz County and the rest of the Central Coast are going to receive the money needed to recover after the winter storms, President Joe Biden will need to formally declare a major disaster in California. On Thursday, the powers that be turned up the heat to ensure that happens.
Gov. Newsom budget proposal triggers reactions from both parties regarding water storage
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom presented the new state budget proposal Tuesday morning. However, some politicians from both sides aren’t too happy with his approach to handling the state's water supply, especially amid the recent storms. His $297 billion budget proposal includes some new investments toward...
Will California join the TikTok ban?
This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans. While the state often leads on the policy frontier, not so much on regulating social media companies, many of which make their home in California.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Out of Compliance Charity Was Still Soliciting Donations
In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.
Assemblyman Vince Fong requests action regarding water flow in Central Valley
Local assemblymember Vince Fong sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to relax water restrictions and allow the flow of water across the state.
Ahead of another round of storms, California requests federal Major Disaster Declaration
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California braces for another series of atmospheric rivers following several deadly storms that have already pummeled parts of the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested President Joe Biden approve a Major Disaster Declaration. The leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Administrator Deanne Criswell...
Governor of California Tells People to Be "Hyper-Vigilant"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Government of California Site and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
Tax returns are used by the state government to send Californians money. But some of the people who could most use the money don’t get it — if their incomes are low, they may not be required to file taxes, and if they choose not to, they might miss out.
Were you impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns
(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been […]
New report says California’s parole process could lead to inequitable outcomes
In California, when an inmate seeks parole, the current system puts a lot of the power to approve or deny their request in the hands of parole commissioners — individuals who assess inmates on criteria that are not easy to quantify, such as if they feel a person is likely to commit another crime.
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
Gimme Shelter: Mayor Karen Bass on homelessness and the California housing crisis
Liam Dillon and Ben Oreskes of the L.A. Times interview Mayor Karen Bass about homelessness and housing problems in California.
Assembly Republican Leader issues statement on Newsom budget proposal
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on Gov. Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposal:. “Democrat politicians have wasted a record surplus on new social programs and pork projects, while allowing our aging infrastructure to crumble. Now we are faced with a $22 billion deficit as a result of their fiscal recklessness. It’s high time we refocus our budget on the core functions of government.
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)
January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
Inflation relief? California SSP grant boost for aged, blind and disabled is split over 2 years
Some of those left out of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund relief are now starting to get an increase from the SSI/SSP program, which is aimed at older Californians and those who are blind or disabled with little to no income and few resources. But the increases that began...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
