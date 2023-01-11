ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Illinois law banning assault impacts local auction company

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — The owner of a Carthage auction company that specializes in firearms and military assets announced he will be taking the necessary steps to comply with Illinois' new assault weapons ban that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri Chamber of Commerce discusses Amendment 3 in the workplace

Jefferson City — The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has been at the forefront of discussion. Employers are concerned with the impact this could have on the workplace. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar to discuss how the new law will impact workplace drug policies in...
MISSOURI STATE
59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
ILLINOIS STATE

