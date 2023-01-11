Read full article on original website
Illinois law banning assault impacts local auction company
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — The owner of a Carthage auction company that specializes in firearms and military assets announced he will be taking the necessary steps to comply with Illinois' new assault weapons ban that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans...
Missouri Chamber of Commerce discusses Amendment 3 in the workplace
Jefferson City — The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has been at the forefront of discussion. Employers are concerned with the impact this could have on the workplace. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar to discuss how the new law will impact workplace drug policies in...
59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
IBHE increases number of nursing school grants and nurse educator fellowships awarded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has awarded 11 nursing school grants, totaling $750,000, and 40 nurse educator fellowships, totaling $400,000, for the fiscal year 2023. The grants awarded to institutions of higher education will help increase the number of registered professional nurses with...
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
