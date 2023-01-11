ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians are flocking daily to the sole immigration office in Port-au-Prince, pressing against the bright blue gate as they strain to hear whether their name is called, hoping they will soon be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under a new immigration plan.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year’s attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

