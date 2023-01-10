HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After 19 years, Jeff Small will be coaching a men's track and field team. Saturday will mark the official return of the program during the Marshall Classic at the track named after the man who has been in charge of the Herd program since 1995. The Marshall Classic will be held this Saturday from the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO