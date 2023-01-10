Read full article on original website
Herd Women Fall Short at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. – Marshall's women's basketball team saw a massive fourth quarter rally fall short in a 65-61 loss against Coastal Carolina at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina on Thursday. Marshall (9-7, 2-3 SBC) out-scored Coastal Carolina, 27-14, in the fourth quarter, but the Chanticleers hit some clutch...
Herd Men’s Hoops Hosts Southern Miss in Nationally Televised Contest on Thursday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (13-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) welcomes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) for a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. Marshall Athletics will be giving away $500 in dining dollars...
Herd Swimming and Diving to Host Pair of Duals this Weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team hosts a pair of duals this weekend as the Ohio Bobcats visit Huntington on Friday and the James Madison Dukes visit on Saturday. Meet Info. Date: January 13, 2023. Place: Huntington, W.Va. (Frederick A. Natatorium) Time: 5:00 PM. Opponent:...
Marlana VanHoose to Perform National Anthem Before Thursday's Men's Basketball Game
HUNTINGTON, W.Va --Marshall Athletics is proud to announce that Marlana VanHoose will be performing the National Anthem at Thursday's nationally-televised Men's Basketball game against Southern Miss. The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. after being elevated to ESPN2. The Denver, Kentucky native was born with Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and...
Herd Men's Track and Field Program to Return Saturday at Marshall Classic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After 19 years, Jeff Small will be coaching a men's track and field team. Saturday will mark the official return of the program during the Marshall Classic at the track named after the man who has been in charge of the Herd program since 1995. The Marshall Classic will be held this Saturday from the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Marshall Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University baseball head coach Greg Beals unveiled the 2023 baseball schedule on Thursday. The 53-game slate features 28 home contest, 15 at the Kennedy Center in Huntington and 13 at GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) in Charleston. Schedule highlights include three power-five opponents coming...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia. Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store...
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday followed by snow into the weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Talk about a wacky weather pattern to close out the work week as a strong area of low pressure closes in on the Eyewitness News viewing area. The Eyewitness News Storm Team has issued Weather Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Wednesday's forecast...
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
Woman arrested after scuffle at high school basketball game
TUG VALLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An incident at a high school basketball game between Tug Valley and Logan last week has resulted in the arrest of one Logan County woman. According to a criminal complaint, at the end of the 4th quarter, an incident took place. Several coaches and fans entered the court in an aggressive manner.
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
Crews battle fire at Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant. Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of […]
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
