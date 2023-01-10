ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

herdzone.com

Herd Women Fall Short at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. – Marshall's women's basketball team saw a massive fourth quarter rally fall short in a 65-61 loss against Coastal Carolina at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina on Thursday. Marshall (9-7, 2-3 SBC) out-scored Coastal Carolina, 27-14, in the fourth quarter, but the Chanticleers hit some clutch...
CONWAY, SC
herdzone.com

Herd Swimming and Diving to Host Pair of Duals this Weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team hosts a pair of duals this weekend as the Ohio Bobcats visit Huntington on Friday and the James Madison Dukes visit on Saturday. Meet Info. Date: January 13, 2023. Place: Huntington, W.Va. (Frederick A. Natatorium) Time: 5:00 PM. Opponent:...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Men's Track and Field Program to Return Saturday at Marshall Classic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After 19 years, Jeff Small will be coaching a men's track and field team. Saturday will mark the official return of the program during the Marshall Classic at the track named after the man who has been in charge of the Herd program since 1995. The Marshall Classic will be held this Saturday from the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University baseball head coach Greg Beals unveiled the 2023 baseball schedule on Thursday. The 53-game slate features 28 home contest, 15 at the Kennedy Center in Huntington and 13 at GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) in Charleston. Schedule highlights include three power-five opponents coming...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia. Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman arrested after scuffle at high school basketball game

TUG VALLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An incident at a high school basketball game between Tug Valley and Logan last week has resulted in the arrest of one Logan County woman. According to a criminal complaint, at the end of the 4th quarter, an incident took place. Several coaches and fans entered the court in an aggressive manner.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
theevreport.com

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

