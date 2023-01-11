Read full article on original website
wholecommunity.news
Southeast Neighbors ask for open discussion of ‘racist and repugnant’ rift on council
Jess Roshak: "As a neighborhood association board with the mission to promote awareness of important city issues, equity in our community, and a sense of community and belonging for all, we have a duty to ask for an account of the details surrounding this event." Southeast Neighbors will ask the...
wholecommunity.news
Councilor Keating hears that taller buildings would endanger migratory birds
With Skinner Butte a popular rest stop for migrating birds, Gerry Meenaghan expresses concern that allowing taller buildings would contribute to the ongoing bird die-off. At the Southeast Neighbors board Jan. 10, a look at what’s coming up on the city council. [00:00:07] Councilor Matt Keating: Hi. I apologize...
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J to make bid for old EWEB riverfront headquarters for new administrative HQ
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years, in hopes of moving its administrative functions to the facility.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County school board votes 4-1 to negotiate with internal candidate to become next superintendent
The Lincoln County School District board voted 4-1 Tuesday to skip a search or application process and instead to negotiate with a senior administrator to become the district’s next superintendent. After discussing its choices in a closed, executive session in December and another Tuesday night, the board voted to...
kcfmradio.com
Community College Audit; Break-in Suspect Name Released; Rhododendron Festival Theme; Beach Hazard Warning
An audit of community colleges in Oregon has implications for the state’s legislative session that started this week. The report from the Secretary of State’s Audit Division in December points to the need for a greater role from the commission that oversees higher education. Head of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Ben Cannon says there have been some modest gains in completion or transfer numbers over the past decade. Although overall numbers hover around half, he notes that there has been greater success for some underrepresented students of color.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KVAL
Vision Zero's Plans to address pedestrian safety
EUGENE, Ore. — Two hit and runs within the last week have left a 17-year-old male dead, and a 60-year-old woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to data from the Eugene Police Department, over the course of 2022, there were over 230 pedestrian vehicle crashes. Within the last few months, ranging from October 1st, 2022 to January 6th, 2023, there have been 63 of these same incidents.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
nbc16.com
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
highway58herald.org
Restaurant review: Some Really Good Food right down the road in Fall Creek
By GARY CARL/for The Herald — Recently we discovered a new restaurant called “Dueling Spoons”. It’s located at 39074 Jasper Lowell Rd. in Fall Creek and is definitely worth finding. Billy Reid, the owner/chef is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York. He...
Former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch, 5-star recruit in 2020, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have a new primary pass rusher. Former South Carolina edge defender Jordan Burch, a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, committed to transfer to Oregon on Wednesday.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
