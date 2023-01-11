Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees acquire the 2022 AL batting champion?
The Yankees have continued their persistent search for a left fielder all offseason, and the Twins have been a consistent target for trades. They have expendable pieces with some of their acquisitions, like Joey Gallo and the stunning return of Carlos Correa, but could the Yankees entice the Twins to move one of their best bats?
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees trade Isiah Kiner-Falefa to an arch-rival?
The New York Yankees are prepared to create a position battle at shortstop in just a few weeks during spring training. Oswald Peraza is expected to get a fair crack at the starting job, but management has also indicated that Anthony Volpe will have an opportunity to compete as well. Among the three youngsters, there trade acquisition from last off-season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, is also in line to try and retain his job as a stopgap solution.
Yardbarker
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign interesting veteran reliever to MiLB deal
The mark of a good organization is their ability to compile depth at the MiLB levels, and the Yankees added veteran RHP Matt Bowman, who’s had his career derailed due to multiple elbow injuries in his career. A 31-year-old reliever, Bowman’s spent his career with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds while spending the last couple of years rehabbing with the New York Yankees. A groundball specialist, Bowman relies upon generating soft contact in the form of groundballs to get his outs (56.6% GB%) which fits the Yankees’ philosophy as an organization. This could be an indication he’s finally healthy, which could make for an interesting dark horse to make the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 9 players to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees finalized the majority of their arbitration hearings on Friday afternoon. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero remain to be settled, but the Bombers have locked in some of their top talents at an extremely reasonable price point for the 2023 season (Per Spotrac). Yankees sign nine...
Video: Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Finally Back On The Court
Lonzo Ball seen back on the court in encouraging new video.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox bullpen certainly is coming together. After having one of the worst bullpens in all of Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox have made a plethora of moves to fix the hole in Boston's roster. Boston continued its focus on the bullpen with an under-the-radar move Thursday morning by reportedly inking left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor to a one-year contract while avoiding arbitration, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray.
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Trio Of Former All-Stars To Fill In For Trevor Story
Who will be turning double plays up the middle for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. Boston has two holes to fill after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency to the San Diego Padres and second baseman Trevor Story to injury after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Yardbarker
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Comments / 0