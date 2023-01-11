Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
Kearney Hub
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
Kearney Hub
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Age-old question comes to mind for Justin St. Clair, Nebraska track team
Justin St. Clair remembers the interaction vividly. The summer was winding down, and he was with Gary Pepin in his office. Then, Pepin, Nebraska’s legendary track and field coach, said something that took him aback. “‘You know, I think it’s my time,’” St. Clair recalled Pepin saying....
Kearney Hub
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
Kearney Hub
Steinforth, Otterdahl pace Husker men at Graduate Classic track meet
Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's second-half push comes up short as No. 3 Ohio State claims 76-67 win
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 25 points, including a trio of three three-pointers, to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 76-67 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes keep rolling with an 18-0 record. Ohio State is a pretty complete team —...
Kearney Hub
Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue
Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
Kearney Hub
Thursday's Hub Territory highlights
— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
Kearney Hub
Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue
Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
Comments / 0