Detroit, MI

US 103.1

MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub

This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MetroTimes

18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself

Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity

Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit

If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit area spots to impress your date for under $25 [PHOTOS]

Low on cash? Lucky for you, the Detroit area offers a ton of great date options that are $25 or less. Here are a few ideas to keep the spark alive on a budget. 4 Inselruhe Ave., Detroit; 313-821-5428; belleisleconservancy.org”. If you want to feel warmth and see rare plants...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar

After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
HAZEL PARK, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub

YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
YPSILANTI, MI

