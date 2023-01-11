Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Detroit businesswoman Gretchen Carhartt Valade leaves behind a symphony of accomplishments
Heaven just got more interesting and no doubt a little jazzier with the arrival of Gretchen Carhartt Valade, of Carhartt family fame, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Known as “the Angel of Jazz,” the beloved mother, grandmother, executive and philanthropist leaves a symphony of accomplishments behind.
MetroTimes
18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself
Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity
Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit closes temporarily for improvements, menu changes
Midtown’s Whitney restaurant is taking a break. The historic restaurant inside the 119-year-old mansion on Woodward is closed through Wednesday to undergo kitchen improvements after a busy holiday and “year of solid business growth.” The restaurant will get a “stem to stern polishing and shining,” according to a news release.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MetroTimes
Detroit area spots to impress your date for under $25 [PHOTOS]
Low on cash? Lucky for you, the Detroit area offers a ton of great date options that are $25 or less. Here are a few ideas to keep the spark alive on a budget. 4 Inselruhe Ave., Detroit; 313-821-5428; belleisleconservancy.org”. If you want to feel warmth and see rare plants...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
Eater
A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar
After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
HometownLife.com
As Brother Rice boys basketball is learning, being one of the best isn't always fun
Even if Rick Palmer wanted to lie, his body language gives away the true answer anyway. Following the Brother Rice boys basketball team's 67-52 victory Thursday night at rival Detroit Catholic Central, the fifth-year coach was asked if he was enjoying this. What's this?. That's the pre-season hype the Warriors...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
Comments / 0