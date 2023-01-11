New three-concert recital series featuring Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists to launch Jan. 19 at The War Memorial

Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts
As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction
The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city
Willy Wonka-esque immersive chocolate village coming to Michigan
TROY, MI - A sweet exhibit is coming to Michigan in 2023 that’s a little Willy Wonka-esque. Get ready for Choco Town at Oakland Mall in Troy. The immersive experience will tempt your taste buds for a limited time beginning March 16. Tickets go on sale for the Fever-run...
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo to host meeting to reimagine Swayne Field
The City of Toledo is partnering with the Owners of Swayne Field, Greater Toledo Community Foundation, The Collaborative, Lucas County LandBank, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, and residents and stakeholders in the Englewood Neighborhood to develop a vision for the future of Swayne Field and the surrounding area. Please...
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home
After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S. ...
HometownLife.com
Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless
Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Michigan barber missing since summer found dead, family says
DETROIT – A Detroit barber who had been missing since summer has been found dead, his family said. Family members have confirmed that David Woodger’s body has been found, FOX 2 Detroit reports. He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home but never arrived.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Truth About Cars
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealers License, but Can Still Deliver Cars in the State - With a Catch
If you’d been hiding under a rock and just started reading the news in the last couple of months, it’d be easy to wonder how Carvana is a thing at all. The company’s troubles seem to grow by the day, though a recent story out of Michigan shows a few bright spots for the online auto retailer.
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
fox2detroit.com
Alyssa Itchue's family speaks after body found in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week, a DTE worker made a chilling discovery on Detroit's east side: a woman's hand sticking out of the ground after she was buried in a shallow grave. On Monday, authorities have identified who that woman is but not yet how she got there. Alyssa...
