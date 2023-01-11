ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

New three-concert recital series featuring Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists to launch Jan. 19 at The War Memorial

DETROIT, January 5, 2023: The Alger Center at The War Memorial has partnered with Detroit Opera to present a recital series featuring the members of their Resident Artist Program—emerging professional artists who in addition to performing onstage at the Detroit Opera House also perform at nonprofit organizations, businesses, and institutions throughout metro Detroit. For the inaugural War Memorial concert with the Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists on January 19, we are thrilled to offer a program of operatic excerpts and song to celebrate the start of a new year! Sopranos Elizabeth Polese and Melanie Spector, mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Barkidjija, tenor Leo Williams, and baritone Ben Reisinger will delight you with some of the most beautiful melodies by Bizet, Donizetti, Mozart, Poulenc, Rossini, and Strauss, among others. The collaborative pianist for the concert will be Nathalie Doucet, Detroit Opera’s Head of Music and Director of the Resident Artist Program. The Resident Artists return to The War Memorial this season for concerts on February 10 and April 20.
DETROIT, MI
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo to host meeting to reimagine Swayne Field

The City of Toledo is partnering with the Owners of Swayne Field, Greater Toledo Community Foundation, The Collaborative, Lucas County LandBank, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, and residents and stakeholders in the Englewood Neighborhood to develop a vision for the future of Swayne Field and the surrounding area. Please...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
TOLEDO, OH

