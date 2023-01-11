DETROIT, January 5, 2023: The Alger Center at The War Memorial has partnered with Detroit Opera to present a recital series featuring the members of their Resident Artist Program—emerging professional artists who in addition to performing onstage at the Detroit Opera House also perform at nonprofit organizations, businesses, and institutions throughout metro Detroit. For the inaugural War Memorial concert with the Detroit Opera’s Resident Artists on January 19, we are thrilled to offer a program of operatic excerpts and song to celebrate the start of a new year! Sopranos Elizabeth Polese and Melanie Spector, mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Barkidjija, tenor Leo Williams, and baritone Ben Reisinger will delight you with some of the most beautiful melodies by Bizet, Donizetti, Mozart, Poulenc, Rossini, and Strauss, among others. The collaborative pianist for the concert will be Nathalie Doucet, Detroit Opera’s Head of Music and Director of the Resident Artist Program. The Resident Artists return to The War Memorial this season for concerts on February 10 and April 20.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO