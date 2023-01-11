ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho

The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner

Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights council vacancy draws 26 applicants, including former state rep Janine Boyd

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count former state representative Janine Boyd among the 26 applicants seeking the City Council seat abruptly vacated by Josie Moore. Moore resigned last month with a year left on her term. A new charter amendment requires remaining council members to make an appointment within 45 days (by Feb. 10) before the pick gets turned over to Mayor Kahlil Seren.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH

