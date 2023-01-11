Read full article on original website
CMSD CEO holds Q and A days after shooting outside John Adams College and Career Academy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be answering questions during a Q&A Thursday night. Gordon’s Q&A comes just days after a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, the third shooting near a school since August. Questions can be submitted for...
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
Specials guests to appear at food drive in Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
Waterloo Arts Holds Black Light Party at DayGloSho
The DayGloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint company, returns to Waterloo Arts this week to celebrate its 10th year. The annual show DayFloSho, featuring work by area artists made with environmentally friendly paint donated by the Cleveland-based DayGlo paint...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Local Actor Peter Lawson Jones Hosts Benefit Screening of his Latest Film, Starring Tom Hanks
Shaker Heights’ native Peter Lawson Jones was widely known in Northeast Ohio for his career in politics, running on the ticket for Ohio lieutenant governor in 1994, serving in the state legislature, and as a Cuyahoga County Commissioner from 2002-2010, a job he lost when a county charter issue in 2009 abolished the county commission.
Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
Romantic Travel: CLE Trip Planner
Who needs Paris and the banks of the Seine when you’ve got Cleveland and the mighty Cuyahoga? While Parisians might have a leg up with all those lights, Clevelanders know that their city is pretty swank at making that special someone swoon. Ready to get your pulse racing? Let’s do this thing.
Local Jazz Ensemble with Five Sax Players Blows the Roof Off the BOP STOP
If you’re a jazz fan who loves the sound of sax and the music the instrument creates you’ll want to be at the BOP STOP Thursday to catch the Cleveland-based Black Dog Octet. Of the eight musicians who make up the ensemble, five of them play saxophone: Brad...
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Deadly high school bus stop shooting in Cleveland: John Adams College and Career Academy closed Wednesday after student dies
CLEVELAND — UPDATE: Cleveland police have released new details in the case. CLICK HERE for the latest information. Classes have been canceled Wednesday at John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland in light of the deadly bus stop shooting that claimed the life of a high school student.
John Adams high school closes again after student's fatal shooting
For the second day in a row, CMSD has canceled classes at John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland; the school is closed Thursday due to staff absences, according to the district.
Concerts you won’t want to miss this year in Cleveland
The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year.
Longtime labor leader appointed to fill Ward 11 vacancy on Cleveland council
For the third time in as many years, residents of Cleveland’s Ward 11 will have a new representative on the city council.
Cleveland Heights council vacancy draws 26 applicants, including former state rep Janine Boyd
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count former state representative Janine Boyd among the 26 applicants seeking the City Council seat abruptly vacated by Josie Moore. Moore resigned last month with a year left on her term. A new charter amendment requires remaining council members to make an appointment within 45 days (by Feb. 10) before the pick gets turned over to Mayor Kahlil Seren.
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
