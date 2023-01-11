The Boone Central Cardinals’ court fortunes completely flipped this past weekend. After a dominant sweep to the Alliance Holiday Tournament championship ran the Cards’ win streak to five games, Boone Central came out on the short end of two tough decisions Jan. 6-7. Boone Central hosted O’Neill (5-3) Friday, with the Eagles pulling away to a 63-56 victory in the final quarter of play. It was a case of not enough shots falling, and too much Landon Classen.

ALBION, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO