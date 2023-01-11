Read full article on original website
Related
albionnewsonline.com
Tough weekend for Cards with Mid-State losses
The Boone Central Cardinals’ court fortunes completely flipped this past weekend. After a dominant sweep to the Alliance Holiday Tournament championship ran the Cards’ win streak to five games, Boone Central came out on the short end of two tough decisions Jan. 6-7. Boone Central hosted O’Neill (5-3) Friday, with the Eagles pulling away to a 63-56 victory in the final quarter of play. It was a case of not enough shots falling, and too much Landon Classen.
albionnewsonline.com
Lady Cardinals medal at Norm Manstedt Invite
The 2023 Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus was not for the timid. With 50 schools and over 400 competitors, wrestlers had to be prepared to give their best efforts against some of the top female competition in the state. Overall, Boone Central Coach Josh Majerus was pleased...
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
albionnewsonline.com
Boone County Fair to feature Dylan Scott with Ray Fulcher in July
Boone County Fair is announcing its 2023 concert lineup this week. Dylan Scott will headline the fair’s 2023 country concert on July 8 at the fairgrounds in Albion, with special guest Ray Fulcher. Tickets will go on sale March 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. Dylan Scott. Curb Records recording...
albionnewsonline.com
Boone Central Choral Clinic provides memorable performances
Boone Central’s annual Choral Clinic provided some memorable performances for the audience Monday evening, Jan. 9. Above, the mass choir with more than 240 voices filled the Performance Gym with sound. Guest conductor was Greg Wooden of Omaha Westside High School, who directed the mass choir with accompaniment by Jill Nore on piano and Whitney Paulson on violin.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
albionnewsonline.com
Ethan Larsen hired as next year’s Boone Central High School principal
Ethan Larsen will be the new Boone Central High School Principal for 2023-24. Boone Central School Board approved the contract with Larson Monday night to fill the position that will be vacated this summer when Jeff Schwartz moves from high school principal to superintendent of schools. Larsen joined the district...
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after failing to provide police with her correct name and impersonating someone else. Captain Mike Bauer said police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. this morning and made contact with a female driver. The driver verbally identified herself to the officers, but did not provide them with a driver’s license.
News Channel Nebraska
One vehicle rollover on industrial highway Monday morning
WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A crash took place Monday morning on Industrial Highway at about 10:00 a.m. According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred after 76-year-old Dean Mann, of Winside, lost control of his pickup truck. Officials said Mann was driving westbound about...
News Channel Nebraska
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk welcomes a new local family owned Marriott dual-brand hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Fairfield Inn and Towneplace Suites by Marriott has finally opened its doors to the people and visitors of Norfolk, welcoming their first guests for an upscale stay Tuesday. "We've got some stuff on the books for tonight, we've got some groups coming in, and we're going...
News Channel Nebraska
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
Comments / 0