Albion, NE

albionnewsonline.com

Tough weekend for Cards with Mid-State losses

The Boone Central Cardinals’ court fortunes completely flipped this past weekend. After a dominant sweep to the Alliance Holiday Tournament championship ran the Cards’ win streak to five games, Boone Central came out on the short end of two tough decisions Jan. 6-7. Boone Central hosted O’Neill (5-3) Friday, with the Eagles pulling away to a 63-56 victory in the final quarter of play. It was a case of not enough shots falling, and too much Landon Classen.
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Lady Cardinals medal at Norm Manstedt Invite

The 2023 Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus was not for the timid. With 50 schools and over 400 competitors, wrestlers had to be prepared to give their best efforts against some of the top female competition in the state. Overall, Boone Central Coach Josh Majerus was pleased...
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora boys basketball’s Ramaekers ‘doing OK’ after scary head injury

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The high school boys basketball game between Hastings and Aurora was postponed during competition Tuesday after Husky Ethan Ramaekers suffered a head injury following a dunk attempt. An ambulance was called and Ramaekers was hospitalized to treat the injury. He took to Twitter Wednesday to provide...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident in Columbus before lunch hour

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
COLUMBUS, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Boone County Fair to feature Dylan Scott with Ray Fulcher in July

Boone County Fair is announcing its 2023 concert lineup this week. Dylan Scott will headline the fair’s 2023 country concert on July 8 at the fairgrounds in Albion, with special guest Ray Fulcher. Tickets will go on sale March 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. Dylan Scott. Curb Records recording...
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Boone Central Choral Clinic provides memorable performances

Boone Central’s annual Choral Clinic provided some memorable performances for the audience Monday evening, Jan. 9. Above, the mass choir with more than 240 voices filled the Performance Gym with sound. Guest conductor was Greg Wooden of Omaha Westside High School, who directed the mass choir with accompaniment by Jill Nore on piano and Whitney Paulson on violin.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
COLUMBUS, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Ethan Larsen hired as next year’s Boone Central High School principal

Ethan Larsen will be the new Boone Central High School Principal for 2023-24. Boone Central School Board approved the contract with Larson Monday night to fill the position that will be vacated this summer when Jeff Schwartz moves from high school principal to superintendent of schools. Larsen joined the district...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

A Norfolk woman was arrested after failing to provide police with her correct name and impersonating someone else. Captain Mike Bauer said police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. this morning and made contact with a female driver. The driver verbally identified herself to the officers, but did not provide them with a driver’s license.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One vehicle rollover on industrial highway Monday morning

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A crash took place Monday morning on Industrial Highway at about 10:00 a.m. According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred after 76-year-old Dean Mann, of Winside, lost control of his pickup truck. Officials said Mann was driving westbound about...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Guilty plea entered for Randolph man

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
RANDOLPH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk welcomes a new local family owned Marriott dual-brand hotel

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Fairfield Inn and Towneplace Suites by Marriott has finally opened its doors to the people and visitors of Norfolk, welcoming their first guests for an upscale stay Tuesday. "We've got some stuff on the books for tonight, we've got some groups coming in, and we're going...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Oakland man sentenced on theft charges

OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
OAKLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

