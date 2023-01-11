Read full article on original website
St. Edward has new city leadership
With the appointment of a new city councilman in January, St. Edward now has three new city government leaders starting their terms. The new leaders include (l.-r.) Angel Rodriguez, who started his elective council term in December; Mayor Brian Shanle, who also started his term in December, and Eric Smith, who started his appointive council term in January.
2022 was driest of past 8 years
Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
