‘Selma’ showing Sunday at the Alhambra Theatre

The Alhambra Theatre will show “Selma,” the historical drama film based on the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5.

The 2014 film stars David Oyelowo as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Oprah Winfree as Annie Lee Cooper, the Alabama woman who clashed with authorities when they tried to keep her from registering to vote. She was beaten by a sheriff with a club.

“Selma” was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and received the award for Best Original Song.

The movie is being shown ahead of the MLK Day holiday on Monday. Hopkinsville’s observance will include a march from Freedom Elementary School to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium at 9 a.m. Monday. A program will follow at the auditorium.