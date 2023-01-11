Robert Roland Stalnaker, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, began his earthly life February 21, 1929, in Fairmont, West Virginia. The third child of Ethel and Robert Roland Stalnaker lived in West Virginia with his parents and four siblings until moving to Orange, Texas in 1946 where he graduated from Lutcher Stark High School, and married Bobbie Jean Marsh. They were married for almost seventy years and had three children. He began his working career at the DuPont Company’s Sabine River Works in 1948 and remained with the DuPont Company thirty-eight years until his retirement from the Ingleside location in 1986. His career included service in the Production Department and later in the Employee Relations Division from which he retired as an Employee Relations Specialist. The highlight of his career was spent in Dusseldorf, Germany where he conducted the start-up of a Plant that kept him in Europe for three months, where he was able to enjoy additional travel.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO