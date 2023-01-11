ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Bears Hold Off Jasper

The LCM Lady Bears watched a comfortable 19 point lead evaporate Saturday, before putting away the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 55-46 on Saturday. The game was played Saturday because of the State Cheer Competition Friday night. LCM got off to a hot start with a 21-7 first quarter and finished the...
Friday Basketball Scores

– The Lady Bobcats took on the Anahuac Lady Panthers today to end round 1 of district play and took the sweep! Orangefield beat Anahuac 39-28. Harleigh Rawls had 9 points, 3 assists and 3 defensive charges. Kaylea Gravett had 8 points, 2 assists and 2 steals along with several defensive deflections. Brooklyn Wagoner had 7 points. Greenlea Oldham had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Steeyle Franklin had 5 points, 3 steals and 3 rebounds. The JV started off the night with a 42-8 win. Maci Waguespack had 10 points, Addi Moore and Aubree Beck each had 8. Ava Dyer and Rebecca Durbin each had 6. The Lady Bobcats will take on Kountze at home on Tuesday with varsity only playing at 5:00.
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
Belinda Gail Martin

Belinda Gail Martin, 60, of Orange, Texas passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully at home. Native of Jasper, Texas. She had lived in Orange the past 25 years. Born in Jasper, Texas on October 22, 1962, she was the eldest daughter of Jerry and Cynthia (Risenhoover) McCroskey. She attended Jasper High School. Her favorite pass time was fishing. She loved her animals and if you see her, she usually had a miniature chihuahua with her.
Pamala Dell Heslep

The Service of Remembrance and Inurnment for Mrs. Pamala Heslep, 71, of Dayton, TX, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11am at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Mausoleums under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Pamala Dell Clark was born in Orange, TX to Annie Lee Stewart and Charles Winston Clark.
Edward William Higginbotham

Edward William Higginbotham, 57, of Orange, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, at Church of Christ in Orange. Officiating will be Mr. Todd Shores. Cremation will follow after the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m....
Robert Roland Stalnaker, Jr.

Robert Roland Stalnaker, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, began his earthly life February 21, 1929, in Fairmont, West Virginia. The third child of Ethel and Robert Roland Stalnaker lived in West Virginia with his parents and four siblings until moving to Orange, Texas in 1946 where he graduated from Lutcher Stark High School, and married Bobbie Jean Marsh. They were married for almost seventy years and had three children. He began his working career at the DuPont Company’s Sabine River Works in 1948 and remained with the DuPont Company thirty-eight years until his retirement from the Ingleside location in 1986. His career included service in the Production Department and later in the Employee Relations Division from which he retired as an Employee Relations Specialist. The highlight of his career was spent in Dusseldorf, Germany where he conducted the start-up of a Plant that kept him in Europe for three months, where he was able to enjoy additional travel.
Home A Total Loss

West Orange firefighters said two occupants and a pet got out safely but unfortunately the home is a total loss. Just after 10pm Friday firefighters responded to 2836 Bonham for a house fire. The initial investigation believes the fire originated near the water heater according to Chief David Roberts. Orange...
Accident on MacArthur Drive

An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
Will There Ever Be Another Record Flounder?

Herbert Endicott caught the current state record southern flounder in Sabine Lake in 1976. That fish weighed 13 pounds. The photo you see here is the original skin mount of that record fish that now resides at the Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur. Since that time the...
Ray J. Fontenot

Ray Joseph Fontenot, of Orange, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, at his home. Ray was born on his family farm on January 5, 1921, in Washington, Louisiana, to parents, R.S. and Ada Brignac Fontenot. He attended and graduated from Washington High School. Ray proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1946. He then went on to work at Dupont Sabine River Works in Orange, he retired after 34 years. Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Hall #1680 in Orange, as well as a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Linda Peveto Heard

Linda Peveto Heard, 83, of Orange, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Forever Young Home in Groves, Texas after a battle with dementia. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the chapel at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame

A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
