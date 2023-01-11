Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Bears Hold Off Jasper
The LCM Lady Bears watched a comfortable 19 point lead evaporate Saturday, before putting away the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 55-46 on Saturday. The game was played Saturday because of the State Cheer Competition Friday night. LCM got off to a hot start with a 21-7 first quarter and finished the...
kogt.com
Friday Basketball Scores
– The Lady Bobcats took on the Anahuac Lady Panthers today to end round 1 of district play and took the sweep! Orangefield beat Anahuac 39-28. Harleigh Rawls had 9 points, 3 assists and 3 defensive charges. Kaylea Gravett had 8 points, 2 assists and 2 steals along with several defensive deflections. Brooklyn Wagoner had 7 points. Greenlea Oldham had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Steeyle Franklin had 5 points, 3 steals and 3 rebounds. The JV started off the night with a 42-8 win. Maci Waguespack had 10 points, Addi Moore and Aubree Beck each had 8. Ava Dyer and Rebecca Durbin each had 6. The Lady Bobcats will take on Kountze at home on Tuesday with varsity only playing at 5:00.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
kogt.com
Belinda Gail Martin
Belinda Gail Martin, 60, of Orange, Texas passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully at home. Native of Jasper, Texas. She had lived in Orange the past 25 years. Born in Jasper, Texas on October 22, 1962, she was the eldest daughter of Jerry and Cynthia (Risenhoover) McCroskey. She attended Jasper High School. Her favorite pass time was fishing. She loved her animals and if you see her, she usually had a miniature chihuahua with her.
kogt.com
Pamala Dell Heslep
The Service of Remembrance and Inurnment for Mrs. Pamala Heslep, 71, of Dayton, TX, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11am at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Mausoleums under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Pamala Dell Clark was born in Orange, TX to Annie Lee Stewart and Charles Winston Clark.
kogt.com
Edward William Higginbotham
Edward William Higginbotham, 57, of Orange, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, at Church of Christ in Orange. Officiating will be Mr. Todd Shores. Cremation will follow after the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m....
kogt.com
Robert Roland Stalnaker, Jr.
Robert Roland Stalnaker, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, began his earthly life February 21, 1929, in Fairmont, West Virginia. The third child of Ethel and Robert Roland Stalnaker lived in West Virginia with his parents and four siblings until moving to Orange, Texas in 1946 where he graduated from Lutcher Stark High School, and married Bobbie Jean Marsh. They were married for almost seventy years and had three children. He began his working career at the DuPont Company’s Sabine River Works in 1948 and remained with the DuPont Company thirty-eight years until his retirement from the Ingleside location in 1986. His career included service in the Production Department and later in the Employee Relations Division from which he retired as an Employee Relations Specialist. The highlight of his career was spent in Dusseldorf, Germany where he conducted the start-up of a Plant that kept him in Europe for three months, where he was able to enjoy additional travel.
kogt.com
Home A Total Loss
West Orange firefighters said two occupants and a pet got out safely but unfortunately the home is a total loss. Just after 10pm Friday firefighters responded to 2836 Bonham for a house fire. The initial investigation believes the fire originated near the water heater according to Chief David Roberts. Orange...
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujan, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujan, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
kogt.com
Accident on MacArthur Drive
An accident Wednesday night on MacArthur Drive sent all five involved to the hospital with unknown injuries. Orange Police say 68 year old Arturo Lopez failed to yield the right of way when he pulled out of a private drive in his maroon F-250 pickup onto MacArthur Dr. at around 7pm. A 37 year old woman from Orange traveling east in a Ford Explorer struck the drivers side of the truck near KFC.
fishgame.com
Will There Ever Be Another Record Flounder?
Herbert Endicott caught the current state record southern flounder in Sabine Lake in 1976. That fish weighed 13 pounds. The photo you see here is the original skin mount of that record fish that now resides at the Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur. Since that time the...
kogt.com
Ray J. Fontenot
Ray Joseph Fontenot, of Orange, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, at his home. Ray was born on his family farm on January 5, 1921, in Washington, Louisiana, to parents, R.S. and Ada Brignac Fontenot. He attended and graduated from Washington High School. Ray proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1946. He then went on to work at Dupont Sabine River Works in Orange, he retired after 34 years. Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Hall #1680 in Orange, as well as a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
kogt.com
Linda Peveto Heard
Linda Peveto Heard, 83, of Orange, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Forever Young Home in Groves, Texas after a battle with dementia. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the chapel at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Pastor Carlton Sharp announces run for ward 3 seat on Beaumont City Council
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pastor has announced his intention to run for Beaumont's city council this May. Carlton Sharp, who holds a doctorate in divinity, has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont for 23 years. "I see a need for our community," Sharp told...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame
A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
kjas.com
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
Comments / 0