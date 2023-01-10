Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Group One purchases 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share
Options market maker Group One purchased 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share, according to a Jan. 10 SEC filing. The trading firm holds roughly 1.3 million shares of MicroStrategy. The filing did not state the amount the shares were purchased. Following the news, the Michael Saylor-led firm shares rose 8.57% to...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI narrative holds firm as SingularityNet leads top gainers
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $5.61 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.72 billion — up 0.7% from $852.11 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 1% to $335.83 billion from $332.23 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% to $163.4 billion from $162.6 billion over the reporting period.
cryptoslate.com
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin
The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
coinjournal.net
Crypto short traders lose $200M to liquidations as Ether hits a two-month high
The cryptocurrency market capitalization has risen by about 3.18% in the past 24 hours. Ether has hit a two-month high trading at about $1400. The crypto market in general has risen against the cautious tone in the US stock market. Crypto traders who had bet on a market decline have...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale says recent events will not affect GBTC conversion case against SEC
Grayscale’s chief legal officer Craig Salm said on Jan. 12 that he does not expect the recent spate of events in the crypto space to impact its case against the SEC. Recent crypto events won’t impact Grayscale’s case. According to him, the lawsuit is about “determinations on...
CoinTelegraph
5 signs that an altcoin bull run could be underway
While 2022 ended on a grim note with macro headwinds providing little hope of a revival in 2023, the start of a new year has surprised bears with a surge in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and altcoin prices. The period of sparse volatility in the crypto market appears to be ending with a breakout to the upside.
cryptoslate.com
UK undeterred by FTX collapse, crypto hub objective stands
A senior government figure has reaffirmed the commitment to turn the U.K. into a crypto hub, despite the lingering fallout from the FTX disaster. Since filing for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, a web of sordid details on the Bahamas-based exchange has come to light, including information on mismanagement, fraud, and allegations of collusion in destabilizing Solana competitors.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase to wind down Japanese operations amid global staff cuts
Coinbase is closing down a majority of its operations in Japan and laying off staff located there, according to Bloomberg News. On Jan. 11, Coinbase’s Vice President for Business Development, Nana Murugesan, announced the news by stating:. “We’ve decided to wind down the majority of our operations in Japan,...
cryptoslate.com
BTC hashrate hits ATH second time in 7 days, difficulty expected to grow 9%
Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate rose 20% to a new all-time high on Jan. 12 — the second time the hashrate increased to a new ATH in the last seven days. It has since retraced to 251.79 EH/s as of press time. Crypto investor Asher Hopp pointed out that Bitcoin’s hashrate...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Soars to $19K, Ethereum Liquid Staking Coins Surge, FTX Locates $5B Worth of Assets: Weekly Recap
Bitcoin skyrocketed above $19K, Ethereum liquid staking coins exploded, and FTX’s bankruptcy case saw new revelations. All in all – a very exciting week. The past seven days saw the cryptocurrency market explode in terms of price action, and the total market capitalization is currently sitting at around $950 billion, up over $100 billion during this period. The market reacted favorably to the release of the CPI numbers, which were in line with expectations.
zycrypto.com
Binance to Support Terra Classic’s Weekend Upgrade; LUNC Jumps 6%
Terra Classic has proposed to remove LUNC token re-mints and to increase validator rewards. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community and Binance. Terra Classic (LUNC), introduced following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, is having a major network upgrade this weekend, at epoch 15,029, on January 14, 04:50 UTC, which will take about three hours to complete.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto market fund outflows drop to $9.7M as negative sentiment falls
Europe’s largest digital asset investment group Coinshares believes there is only “minor negative sentiment” within the crypto markets now following a grueling 2022 bear market. As Bitcoin threatens to touch $18,000 for the first time since mid-December, Coinshares analysis reveals that outflows from global crypto funds are...
bitcoinist.com
Flare Airdrop Receivers Should Sell Quickly, Says Ripple CTO
The two-year-long awaited Flare token (FLR) airdrop distribution finally came through for Ripple XRP holders. The distribution started on January 10 at a ratio of 1.0073 FLR for each XRP token. As a result, the XRP community received 15% of the Flare supply. However, David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, appears displeased...
CoinDesk
Staked ETH Passes 16M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Almost four months after Ethereum’ssuccessful shift to a proof-of-stake network, the second-biggest blockchain has passed another major milestone. More than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into Ethereum’s Beacon Chain staking contract, data from Etherscan shows.
cryptoslate.com
Argo’s mining revenue dipped 28% in December due to winter storm
Debt-ridden Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain mined 147 BTC in December — 25.75% less than the 198 BTC it mined in November. Argo said that the fall in mined BTC was primarily due to the curtailment of operations in the Texas facility during the arctic blast. Argo’s CEO Peter...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF comments on FTX’s fate; Nexo faces criminal allegations
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 12 saw former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried comment on a possible FTX recovery and tell his side of the story. Elsewhere, Nexo has been accused of financial crimes and has had its offices raided. Lido is accumulating staked ETH, while Binance is doubling down on Fetch.ai. Plus, research on Genesis and its GUSD stablecoin — alongside reports that the company owes creditors $3 billion.
