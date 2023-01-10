Read full article on original website
Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl in Tampa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl.
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Pasco County woman, 22, missing and endangered, deputies say
Deputies said Cheyenne French was last heard from on Jan. 10 and may be in the Lutz area, driving a charcoal 2008 Nissan Altima coupe with the Florida tag BE73TG. The passenger door is damaged and the front bumper is held on with zip ties.
FHP now searching for two suspects potentially involved in hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) now believes there may have been two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Deputies: Driver killed in crash with pickup truck in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman is dead after a truck turned into her path while driving Wednesday morning in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies were dispatched at 7:02 a.m. along with Polk County Fire Rescue to the scene of a crash on North Combee Road at Saddle Creek Road.
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from central Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
Fatal crash under investigation in Polk County
At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Lakeland Man Arrested For Hit And Run Of 19-Year-Old Woman On A Scooter Saturday
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lakeland woman riding a stand-up scooter was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, and the vehicle left the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27
Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill
A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
