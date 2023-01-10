ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
hernandosun.com

Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill

A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
SPRING HILL, FL

