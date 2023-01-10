ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Video breaks down what could be featured in proposed Universal theme park in Frisco

This week's announcement of a proposed Universal theme park planned for Frisco and sent a buzz across not only North Texas, but park enthusiasts nationwide. YouTuber JB Thrills, who lives in North Texas, did a little sleuthing on the renderings released this week of the planned park in Frisco and has come up with some ideas of what themes might be featured in the park. While the information is not confirmed, the clues in the renderings to point that the park maybe themed around the Dreamworks brand and movies. Check the video out below.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Downtown Allen rezoning and review committee approved

Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code. Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City, Universal reps field questions about planned Frisco theme park

After Universal Parks and Resorts announced that it would be bringing a smaller-scale kids-focused theme park to Frisco, locals had some questions. On Wednesday night, one part of Trent Middle School was filled with community members as the city hosted a special meeting centered on the Fields Development and the planned park. On either side of the cafeteria, visual schematics of the proposed park site sat on easels for public view. It was a chance to learn more about the freshly announced project — and how it would impact the area — from representatives of the city, of the Fields development and of Universal Parks and Resorts.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Volunteers needed for homelessness study

The city of Mesquite, in collaboration with Housing Forward, is looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Count (PIT Count) event. The PIT Count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the city and nearby areas. The count will take place on Jan. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Interested volunteers can register at https://housingforward.pointintime.info/ and contact us at 972-216-6425 for more information.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy