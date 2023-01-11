Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation
Newcastle to visit Southampton, host them later in Carabao Cup semi-final
Newcastle United will be playing giant-killing Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup through the end of January for a place in the final. If the Magpies want to lift their first trophy in a million years on the turf of Wembley Stadium, they will have to defeat Soton in a two-leg semi-finals matchup.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
The 189th Manchester derby takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime when Manchester United play host to fierce rivals Manchester City in an intriguing Premier League showdown. The Red Devils will be seeking revenge after suffering a humbling 6-3 defeat against the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium in October.
SB Nation
Thursday January 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
SB Nation
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
SB Nation
January 13th-15th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Aston Villa Women vs. Tottenham Women: Match Thread and How to Watch
Hey! Hey you! Are you fully COYS and are ready to cheer on Beth England who is now wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt? Then this is the open thread for you! Tottenham Hotspur Women are set to play Aston Villa Women away today with their shiny new England international almost certainly leading the line for them.
Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 189th Manchester Derby. This one is a highly pivotal Premier League clash as City look to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The City Collective offer their thoughts on whether the Blue side or the Red side of Manchester will be singing on Saturday evening.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Swansea City - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(8th) Sunderland v Swansea City (15th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line
Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
SB Nation
Has Antonio Conte had his brain scrambled? But in a good way?
In March 1988, syndicated cartoonist Berke Breathed took one of his major characters from his wildly-popular American comic strip Bloom County and completely changed his personality. Steve Dallas, an irascible, misogynistic, athiest ladies man and all-around scumbag, was in one strip kidnapped by aliens and had his brain and personality completely inverted.
SB Nation
Rumor: Tottenham target Leandro Trossard falling out of favor at Brighton
The January transfer window is always interesting for clubs. Not only because it's a 30-day period to figure out who can help make a squad better, but to negotiate with a club in the same league is seemingly tricky. However, over at Brighton & Hove Albion, Belgium’s Leandro Trossard is...
SB Nation
Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs
The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out. No, it's not any transfer news. Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).
SB Nation
Graham Potter cries a river on the banks of ‘The Hardest Job In Football’
Take a look around you at the world we’ve come to know. Does it seem to be much more than a crazy circus show?. But maybe from the madness something beautiful will grow. With just a handful of men. We’ll start... We’ll start all over again!. Graham...
Comments / 0